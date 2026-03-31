Carrie Underwood Delivers Powerful Performance of “How Great Thou Art” Alongside Past ‘American Idol’ Platinum Ticket Holders

Carrie Underwood just gave an unforgettable performance. The American Idol judge took the stage during the show’s March 30 episode to perform “How Great Thou Art,” a track that appeared on her 2021 gospel hymns album, My Savior.

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Underwood didn’t perform alone, though. The singer was joined on stage Canaan James Hill, Filo, and Kolbi Jordan, all of whom received a Platinum Ticket last season.

It was quickly clear why the one-time contestants were tapped for the job. All three singers impressed with an incredibly powerful performance alongside the country super star.

After her time on stage, Underwood took to Instagram to share photos from the performance.

“What an honor to share the stage with last season’s platinum ticket holders, the incredibly talented @canaansangz, @kolbijordan and @filosings!” Underwood wrote. “Love you guys!!! #HowGreatThouArt #MySavior”

In the comments section, Filo gushed, “Thank you for allowing us to worship with you!!!”

“AHHH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! The Legendary Queen Herself Carrie Underwood,” Hill chimed in. “Thank you so much for thinking of us we are and let me say I AM HONORED!! To have had the opportunity to perform on that major Stage with you!”

Jordan added, “HONORED!”

What to Know About American Idol‘s Songs of Faith Week

Underwood’s fellow judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, also got their moment to shine. The guys took the stage alongside the season’s Top 20 to perform “Jesus Is Love.”

Both tracks perfectly fit into the night’s theme, Songs of Faith. Before the contestants’ individual performances could begin, though, there was some business to take care of. Host Ryan Seacrest took the stage to reveal the season’s Top 14, and send six people packing.

Those people were voted through by America, following the Top 20’s performances in Hawaii, which aired over the last two weeks. Abayomi, Makiyah, Madison Moon, Ruby Rae, Genevieve Heyward, and Kutter Bradley didn’t make the cut.

The remaining contestants then took the stage, performing faith-filled songs by artists including Rascal Flatts, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brandon Lake, Coldplay, Cody Johnson, and others.

All the while, America made their voice heard, as they voted on who would make it into the Top 12. Seacrest was slated to reveal the results at the end of the live episode, but things didn’t exactly go as planned.

Instead of revealing the Top 12, after the performances, Seacrest announced that an “unprecedented” amount of votes—10 million to be exact—rolled in. That made it impossible to tabulate the results in time for air.

Now, Seacrest will reveal the Top 12 at the top of next week’s episode. After that, the 12 remaining contestants will compete in the Judges’ Song Contest. During the episode, they’ll perform ’90s hits secretly picked by Bryan, Richie, or Underwood.

American Idol airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless