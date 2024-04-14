‘American Idol’ Star Emmy Russell Reveals the Pivotal Advice Her Grandmother Loretta Lynn Gave Her

Emmy Russell has been making waves on the current season of American Idol. With incredible singing and songwriting ability, she’s quickly won the hearts of Idol audiences and judges alike. And this isn’t her first rodeo, either. Russell has performed at the Grand Ol’ Opry and is already newly established in the country music industry.

Videos by American Songwriter

Russell is the granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn. In a recent interview, Russell revealed some important advice that the “You Ain’t Woman Enough” hitmaker had given her years ago.

[Catch American Idol Judge Luke Bryan on Tour in 2024]

“While performing I would sing one song everyone knew, which was ‘If I Die Young,’” Russell explained to the Biscuits & Jam Podcast. “And then I’d sing an original song. Memaw always told me to do that, ’cause everyone wants to sing along with you. But then if you want to share your heart, do that too, but not too much.”

Russell was only 11 years old when her “memaw” gave her this advice, which she still takes to heart to this day.

Will Emmy Russell Win American Idol?

She’s definitely a major hopeful for the win, but there are also quite a few other fan favorites fighting for the top spot on American Idol.

At the age of 25, Russell entered the competition with the goal of being challenged. She’s since won a golden ticket on the show after performing a heartfelt original song during her audition, rather than a cover from another musician. The song, titled “Skinny”, was about the sensitive matter of eating disorders.

“Memaw was a little bit too truthful sometimes,” Russell said about the original track. “I think that’s what gave me the ammunition to write a song like ‘Skinny.’ […] I think I’m completely different than my grandma, but someone commented and said, ‘You’re so much like her, because that was such a gutsy song to sing just like so many songs in her time were so gutsy.’”

Russell is now in the Top 20 on American Idol. Tomorrow’s episode will boot six singers from the competition. Here’s wishing Russell the best of luck!

Photo courtesy of Emmy Russell’s Facebook page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.