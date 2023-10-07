Ray Benson, Kelsey Waldon Among 2024 Ameripolitan Music Awards Nominees and Honorees

The 2024 Ameripolitan Music Award nominees and honorees were unveiled on Friday night (October 6). Kaitlin Butts, The Deslondes, and Kelsey Waldon are among the eclectic mix of acts set to be recognized during the 10th annual awards ceremony next year.
Asleep at the Wheel frontman Ray Benson will be presented with the Master Award Honoree, which recognizes his extensive and impactful musical career. Augie Meyers and Flaco Jimenez, founding members of the influential Tejano group The Texas Tornadoes, will receive the Founders of the Sound Award.
The event, which honors artists whose music doesn’t fully conform to the mainstream definition of modern country music, was founded by musician Dale Watson in 2014.
“These awards are presented in the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition, knowing that success for one of us helps all of us,” Watson said in a statement. “On behalf of the Ameripolitan Music Awards organization, we thank everyone who has helped make this event possible.”
All winners and honorees will be presented during the 2024 Ameripolitan Music Awards, set for February 18 at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. You can find more information on the event and cast your vote by visiting the Ameripolitan Music Awards’ official website.
2024 Ameripolitan Music Awards Nominees & Honorees
Master Award Honoree
- Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel
Founders of the Sound Honorees
- Augie Meyers and Flaco Jimenez (original members of The Texas Tornadoes)
Honky Tonk Female Nominees
- Cristina Vane
- Emily Nenni
- Hannah Juanita
- Kaitlin Butts
Honky Tonk Male Nominees
- Dylan Earl
- Gabe Lee
- Johnny Falstaff
- Sterling Drake
- Theo Lawrence
Honky Tonk Group Nominees
- Teddy & the Rough Riders
- The Deslondes
- The Golden Roses
- The Shootouts
Western Swing Female Nominees
- Brennen Leigh
- Meg Ferrell
- Melissa Carper
- Stacey Lee Guse
Western Swing Male Nominees
- Cory Grinder
- Kevin Mauzy Martin
- Kyle Eldridge
- Mitch Polzak
Western Swing Group Nominees
- Carolyn Sills Combo
- Lovesick Band
- Sad Daddy
- The Cowpokes
Rockabilly Female Nominees
- Angie Monroy
- Gizzelle Becerra DeAnda
- Mozzy Dee
- Svetlana “Zombierella” Nagaeva
Rockabilly Male Nominees
- Eddie Clendening
- Les Greene
- Oleg “Guitaracula” Fomchenkov (aka Oleg Gitarkin)
- Omar Romero
Rockabilly Group Nominees
- Black Kat Boppers
- Messer Chups
- Televisionaries
- The McCharmlys
Outlaw Female Nominees
- Kat Hasty
- Kelsey Waldon
- Taylor Hunnicutt
- Stefanie Joyce
Outlaw Male Nominees
- Billy Don Burns
- Dallas Burrow
- Jason Boland
- Willy Tea Taylor
Outlaw Group Nominees
- Banditos
- Kyle Nix & the 38’s
- Reckless Kelly
- Supersuckers
Musician of the Year
- Eleanor Whitmore – Fiddle
- Floyd Domino – Piano
- Jason D Williams – Piano
- Kullen Fox – Horn
- Lisa Pankretz – Percussion
Ameripolitan Venue of the Year
- American Legion Post 82 – Nashville, Tennessee
- Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, Texas
- Skinny Dennis – Brooklyn, New York
- Southgate House revival – Newport, Kentucky
Ameripolitan DJ of the Year
- Ashli Dansby on KMHT RADIO 103.9 – Marshall, Texas
- Del Villareal on WCBN FM – Ann Arbor, Michigan
- The Morning Crew on KCWM – Texas
- Tracy Pitcox on KNEL RADIO – Brady, Texas
Ameripolitan Festival of the Year
- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
- Symco Weekender
- Outlaw Country Cruise
- Western Swingout
Photo by Kristy Duff Wallace, Courtesy of Bismeaux Records