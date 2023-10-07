Ray Benson, Kelsey Waldon Among 2024 Ameripolitan Music Awards Nominees and Honorees

The 2024 Ameripolitan Music Award nominees and honorees were unveiled on Friday night (October 6). Kaitlin Butts, The Deslondes, and Kelsey Waldon are among the eclectic mix of acts set to be recognized during the 10th annual awards ceremony next year.

Asleep at the Wheel frontman Ray Benson will be presented with the Master Award Honoree, which recognizes his extensive and impactful musical career. Augie Meyers and Flaco Jimenez, founding members of the influential Tejano group The Texas Tornadoes, will receive the Founders of the Sound Award.

The event, which honors artists whose music doesn’t fully conform to the mainstream definition of modern country music, was founded by musician Dale Watson in 2014.

“These awards are presented in the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition, knowing that success for one of us helps all of us,” Watson said in a statement. “On behalf of the Ameripolitan Music Awards organization, we thank everyone who has helped make this event possible.”

All winners and honorees will be presented during the 2024 Ameripolitan Music Awards, set for February 18 at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. You can find more information on the event and cast your vote by visiting the Ameripolitan Music Awards’ official website.

2024 Ameripolitan Music Awards Nominees & Honorees

Master Award Honoree

Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel

Founders of the Sound Honorees

Augie Meyers and Flaco Jimenez (original members of The Texas Tornadoes)

Honky Tonk Female Nominees

Cristina Vane

Emily Nenni

Hannah Juanita

Kaitlin Butts

Honky Tonk Male Nominees

Dylan Earl

Gabe Lee

Johnny Falstaff

Sterling Drake

Theo Lawrence

Honky Tonk Group Nominees

Teddy & the Rough Riders

The Deslondes

The Golden Roses

The Shootouts

Western Swing Female Nominees

Brennen Leigh

Meg Ferrell

Melissa Carper

Stacey Lee Guse

Western Swing Male Nominees

Cory Grinder

Kevin Mauzy Martin

Kyle Eldridge

Mitch Polzak

Western Swing Group Nominees

Carolyn Sills Combo

Lovesick Band

Sad Daddy

The Cowpokes

Rockabilly Female Nominees

Angie Monroy

Gizzelle Becerra DeAnda

Mozzy Dee

Svetlana “Zombierella” Nagaeva

Rockabilly Male Nominees

Eddie Clendening

Les Greene

Oleg “Guitaracula” Fomchenkov (aka Oleg Gitarkin)

Omar Romero

Rockabilly Group Nominees

Black Kat Boppers

Messer Chups

Televisionaries

The McCharmlys

Outlaw Female Nominees

Kat Hasty

Kelsey Waldon

Taylor Hunnicutt

Stefanie Joyce

Outlaw Male Nominees

Billy Don Burns

Dallas Burrow

Jason Boland

Willy Tea Taylor

Outlaw Group Nominees

Banditos

Kyle Nix & the 38’s

Reckless Kelly

Supersuckers

Musician of the Year

Eleanor Whitmore – Fiddle

Floyd Domino – Piano

Jason D Williams – Piano

Kullen Fox – Horn

Lisa Pankretz – Percussion

Ameripolitan Venue of the Year

American Legion Post 82 – Nashville, Tennessee

Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, Texas

Skinny Dennis – Brooklyn, New York

Southgate House revival – Newport, Kentucky

Ameripolitan DJ of the Year

Ashli Dansby on KMHT RADIO 103.9 – Marshall, Texas

Del Villareal on WCBN FM – Ann Arbor, Michigan

The Morning Crew on KCWM – Texas

Tracy Pitcox on KNEL RADIO – Brady, Texas

Ameripolitan Festival of the Year

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Symco Weekender

Outlaw Country Cruise

Western Swingout

Photo by Kristy Duff Wallace, Courtesy of Bismeaux Records