Watch Kacey Musgraves Give Dolly Parton the Perfect Goodbye With Emotional 2026 VMAs Tribute

Kacey Musgraves walked the red carpet at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with a nomination for Best Country at her side. Back in May, Musgraves released her seventh studio album, Middle of Nowhere. The album made waves thanks to the hit song “Dry Spell.” Showing the troubles that Musgraves found herself in, the singer caught the attention of the VMAs. But the night was more than accolades. Sadly, the iconic Dolly Parton passed away on August 25 at 80. As the world mourned her death, the VMAs called on Musgraves to lead a tribute fitting for the Queen of Country Music.

Throughout the night, the VMAs showcased the talents and range of stars like Madonna, Lisa, Gener8ion, and RAYE. But while Madonna made history with her opening performance, Musgraves had the incredible honor of celebrating a star who continued to light up the sky. Dolly was more than a country singer – she was an example of a wonderful person. She used her stardom to help make the world a better place. And for generations to come, Dolly will be right alongside them thanks to her Imagination Library.

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Kacey Musgraves cantando “I Will Always Love You” em tributo à Dolly Parton no #VMAs pic.twitter.com/rd7PJoVuW7 — We In The Crowd (@weinthecrowd) September 28, 2026

Taking the stage, Musgraves felt the emotions of the moment as she performed “I Will Always Love You.” Rather than focus on Dolly’s death, she celebrated the music and memories that made millions of fans fall in love with her. And with Dolly writing over 3,000 songs during her career, Musgraves had more than a few to pick from.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire’s Emmys Look Had a Special Nod to Dolly Parton]

Kacey Musgraves Remembers Her Friend Dolly Parton

Musgraves, like many, went into a season of mourning when she learned that Dolly passed away. Posting a picture of the two of them together on Instagram, the singer left the caption blank. Not able to find the right words, the comments filled with support. “Dolly will be sorely missed. You and Dolly have always made me feel safe, seen, accepted and loved. Thank you for always standing up for what’s right. You and Dolly will always have that in common.”

Eventually finding the words, Musgraves fired off a series of tweets, reading, “Dolly. This really hurts.” “The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden.” “So glad she’s with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today.” Musgraves finished off her tweets with, “I’m really okay if my feed never goes back to normal. It’s not doom-scrolling, it’s Dolly-scrolling.”

For Musgraves, this wasn’t simply saying goodbye to the Queen of Country Music, but to a friend who made her world a little more sparkly. And to the millions watching at home, it was perfect.



(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for ABA)