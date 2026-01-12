Andrea Bocelli To “Create a Powerful Bridge Between Music and Sport” With 2026 Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance

Andrea Bocelli is bringing his talents to the Olympics. Organizers for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics have tapped the Italian icon to perform during the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6.

In a statement, organizers said that Bocelli’s performance will “create a powerful bridge between music and sport” and help to “express the spirit of the Games through Italy’s world renowned musical heritage.”

As for what to expect from Bocelli’s time on stage, organizers teased that “his performance will stand as one of the event’s most iconic moments, combining artistic performance with the essence of Olympic values.”

“His performance will create a powerful and emotional moment, in which music becomes a shared language, echoing the athletes’ journeys and stories,” organizers added.

In an Instagram post announcing the news, organizers wrote, “Music has the power to stop time and turn a moment into something unforgettable.​ During the Opening Ceremony, Armonia will bring Italy and the entire world together.​”

Bocelli previously performed at the Olympics. In 2006, Bocelli sang “Because We Believe” during the Closing Ceremony of the Turin Games. The tenor has also performed at such high profile events as King Charles III’s coronation and the FIFA World Cup.

Currently, Bocelli is on a world tour. Just one day after the Opening Ceremony, he’ll head to the U.S. for seven February shows.

What to Expect from the Opening Ceremony

Bocelli isn’t the only big star of the night. Mariah Carey is also set to take the stage during the three-hour event, which will be held at Milan’s San Siro soccer stadium.

“Mariah Carey fully represents the emotional atmosphere that accompanies the run-up to the Games,” the local Olympic committee previously said. “Music is a universal language that attracts different stories and sensibilities, and intertwines with the opening ceremony’s theme of harmony.”

Other performers include Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Laura Pausini.

The harmony-themed ceremony, which will be staged across multiple host locations, will also include a tribute to the late Giorgio Armani. Traditional elements such as the parade of delegations and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron will likewise take place.

Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images