Who Is Singing the National Anthem at the New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans Game Today?

One New England Patriots fan is about to have a very big day. Before the home team takes on the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, Fran Rogers will perform the National Anthem.

Videos by American Songwriter

Rogers, a Massachusetts-based opera singer, has been singing for the Patriots for 12 years. That doesn’t mean he expected to land the gig for Sunday’s high-stakes match up, though.

Rogers told local channel WPRI that it’s “such an honor” that the Patriots tapped him to perform, especially since they could have selected a bigger name artist for the gig.

Rogers went on to praise New England crowds, a group he has much experience with, as he’s performed at Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games too.

“The crowds around here are always so incredible, and just so fun to sing for,” he said. “Growing up as part of that fan base and part of that crowd, coming here with my dad and always thinking how cool it was that people did stuff in front of crowds like that.”

When it’s time for his big moment, Rogers said he just tries “to lock in and perform.”

“It’s hard to describe the feeling of it, but it’s really fun just to be out there with everyone,” he said. “Everybody in that stadium is just one for the whole period of the game. It’s a lot of fun.”

What to Know About the NFL Playoffs

The NFL playoffs are already off to a dramatic start. On Jan. 17, the first games of the Divisional Round took place.

Both No. 1 seeds bested their opponents; the Denver Broncos topped the Buffalo Bills 30 to 33 in an overtime thriller, while the Seattle Seahawks walloped the San Francisco 49ers, 6 to 41.

The Texans-Patriots matchup will kick off on ESPN at 3 p.m. on Jan. 18. The winner of that game will travel to Denver next week to play the Broncos.

The final NFC face off of the season will be decided Sunday night, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears. The winner of that game, which will air at 6:30 p.m. on NBC, will play the Seahawks next week.

Following the Conference Championships on Jan. 25, the two remaining teams will clash in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8. Bad Bunny has been tapped to perform at halftime.

Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images