Listen: X Ambassadors and BRELAND Team Up for New Single “Alcohol”

Alt-rock group X Ambassadors join forces with country artist and producer BRELAND for their groovy new drinking song, “Alcohol.” Released on Friday (October 27), the track expertly meshes honky-tonk storytelling with bold pop-rock production.

Frontman Sam Nelson Harris offers an impassioned plea for relief from hard times, delivered in an ice-cold glass. BRELAND joins in on a later verse, echoing Harris’s request for liquid relief. Bartender, my broken-heart mender / Don’t worry about my tab / I’m a max-out-the-card spender.

“Alcohol” is the latest in a string of singles created as a part of X Ambassadors’ ongoing collaborative series Eg. In recent months, the acclaimed rock band has teamed up with Medium Build, Teddy Swims & Jac Ross, and PAMÉ to craft unique co-writes that push both artists’ creative boundaries.

“Sometimes when I step into a studio with new people, I don’t know what to expect,” BRELAND explained in a statement. “Chemistry isn’t always there, and rarely do great songs come out of those sessions. ‘Alcohol’ did. I knew from the minute we started working on it that Dan, Sam, and I were onto something special. It felt like every idea we had during the creative process ended up making the final cut of the song. I’m so proud to have this one out in the world.”

X Ambassadors have been working hard on new music, which is expected to arrive in the coming months. The New York-based band’s most recent full-length project, The Beautiful Liar, was released in 2021.

Last month, BRELAND released Cross Country: The Extra Mile, an extended version of his celebrated 2022 debut record. He recently wrapped up a stint as support for Shania Twain‘s Queen of Me Tour and is set to perform a stretch of dates across the U.S. and Canada through mid-December.

Listen to “Alcohol” below:

Photo by Tyler Jay Hanson, Courtesy of Sacks & Co.