Arcade Fire Brings the Heat on ‘SNL’

On Saturday night (May 7), the Canadian rock band Arcade Fire brought the heat in New York City for the band’s performance at 30 Rock for Saturday Night Live.

The band, which recently released its latest LP, WE, performed two new tracks—”Unconditional (Lookout Kid)” and “The Lightning I, II”—during the episode, which was hosted by Marvel star Benedict Cumberbatch.

Arcade Fire also performed their song “End of the Empire I-V (Sagittarius A*)” as the show’s credits rolled at the end of the famed variety show.

The performance of the band’s second song of the night also came with a message. Arcade Fire’s Win Butler addressed the audience with a message in support of abortion and a woman’s right to choose, saying, “A woman’s right to choose forever and ever and ever, amen.”

The recent stop for Arcade Fire on the set of SNL marked the group’s fifth time taking the famous stage. The band also appeared in 2007, 2010, 2013, and 2018.

Ahead of the show, Arcade Fire teased their appearance on SNL, writing on Twitter: “WE will see you on @nbcsnl soon”

WE will see you on @nbcsnl soon 👁 pic.twitter.com/oUPmwtxLQB — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) May 8, 2022

Next up for the band is a tour of Europe and North America later in 2022. The band’s first show of that extended tour is slated for Dublin, Ireland in August. Beck is set to open for them in North America and Feist will open during their European dates.

Next up for Saturday Night Live is the musical guest Post Malone, who is slated for May 14, alongside musician and actress Selena Gomez.

Photo courtesy Sony