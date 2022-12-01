Kanye West Rationalizes Hitler in New Interview: “Every Human Has Something of Value”

Kanye West appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars program to talk about his latest string of controversies including the antisemitic comments that got him dropped by all his major sponsors. In the middle of the discussion, a masked West seemed to express support for Nazis and Hitler.

Jones told West, “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, you don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” to which the rapper replied, “Well, I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone.”

West, who appeared on the show with known Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, went on to say, “And Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography, but this guy [Hitler] that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud, that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.”

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” he added. “Also Hitler was born Christian. I like Hitler.”

In addition to rationalizing Hitler, the rapper also said that he doesn’t like the assertion that Nazis are evil. “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis,” he said.

Jones pushed back on the comments as West pulled out a bottle of Yoo-hoo chocolate milk and a small net he said represented Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu and mimicked him in a high-pitched voice saying, “We have to control the history books. We have to control the banks. And we have to go and kill people.”

His support of Hitler comes after a post that claimed he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people” and several references to a “Jewish Mafia” that he believes secretly controls the entertainment industry.

In a since-deleted interview with WmgLab Records, West commented on whether or not he felt these comments would ruin his legacy in the music industry. He replied, “I’m just not worried. Period. God is alive.”

Happening now: Kanye West tells Alex Jones that he "sees good things about Hitler also" pic.twitter.com/sjqF4Fnunb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic