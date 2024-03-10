Ariana Grande Advises Fans To Stop Sending “Hateful Messages” After Release of ‘Eternal Sunshine’; Takes Over ‘SNL’

Returning to the studio, Ariana Grande released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on Friday. Marking four years since she last released a new album, the singer spent that time starring in films like Don’t Look Up and the highly anticipated Wicked. Holding careers in both music and Hollywood, the singer shared her excitement about her new album when she appeared as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, giving viewers a taste of what to expect. But while thrilled to be back in the studio, Grande recently had to inform fans to stop sending hateful messages to the people in her life.

Due to the subject matter and themes in Eternal Sunshine, some fans are interpreting Grande’s words in the wrong way. Trying to clear the air, the singer wrote on Instagram, “I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music)… i ask that you please do not. it is not how to support me. it is the opposite.”

Knowing how much pain went into the new album, Grande added, “Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. if you cannot hear that, please listen more closely.” She ended her statement with, “Thank you! I love you!!!!”

In 2023, Grande found herself dominating the headlines when she decided to separate from Dalton Gomez after they celebrated two years of marriage. Not long after, she went public with her new boyfriend and fellow Wicked actor, Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande Takes Over ‘Saturday Night Live’

As for Grande’s time on SNL, she performed two songs from her new album. Opening with her first performance, she decided to treat viewers to her song “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)”. Online, fans showered the singer with praise, writing, “I love how you can always tell that she sings live (and sounds great) bc of the little ‘imperfections’Eternal Sunshine is definitely my new favorite AG’s album, no skip.”

Although Grande also helped bring some laughter throughout SNL last night, she returned to the stage, performing another new song, “Imperfect For You.” Again, fans couldn’t get enough of the singer as comments included, “Ariana Grande is definitely taking over 2024 this year ! her looks, her vocals, the darker tone, her blonde hair, was definitely giving what it supposed to give. her best performance she has ever truly done. i’m so very happy & glad my queen is back performing & doing skits on snl again. welcome back, ari.”

With Grande releasing new music and Wicked on its way, 2024 is shaping up to be a historic year for the pop star.

