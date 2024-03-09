Ariana Grande To Perform on ‘SNL’ Tonight, Who Is Hosting?

Marking his return to Saturday Night Live, this will be the third time Josh Brolin has hosted the hit show. While dominating Hollywood with films like Dune: Part 2, Sicario, Inherent Vice, and No Country for Old Me, the actor seemed to love his time making people laugh on SNL. And whenever the chance presents itself, Brolin is always excited to return to Studio 8H. Besides the actor hosting tonight’s episode, he will be accompanied by Ariana Grande as the musical guest for the evening. With a new album already out, the singer is sure to treat viewers to a special treat.

For Brolin, he is already showing off his skills at SNL when he decided to play a little game of basketball. In the latest promo for tonight’s episode, the actor showcased his skills on the court as he continuously dunked and scored on a few of the SNL cast members. Although competitive, the actor apologized in the hilarious promo as he claimed he was simply excited to be back.

Looking at the comments, fans are already gearing up to watch Brolin take over SNL. “You guys are super talented. Had a teacher like that once. Gave the most beautiful praise directly after he destroyed you. He came, he conquered, and then he remembered to be nice.” Another person wrote, “Oh yes this really does sum up his character so well, the man is impressive to the point of causing envy/jealousy but always humble and kind.” One fan even noted how amazing the lineup was tonight with Brolin and Grande sharing the stage. “Josh and Ariana Grande are both such a great fit for Please Don’t Destroy.”

Ariana Grande Discusses New Album Ahead Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

As for Grande, she is currently promoting her newest album, Eternal Sunshine, which hit shelves on Friday. With a new album already out and her starring in the upcoming theatrical release of Wicked, the singer is having a great year. She recently discussed her new album and shared she drew inspiration from the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. The film features a couple who decided to move forward with a procedure that will erase their memories of each other.

Discussing the film, Grande said, “I think the movie is so beloved because so many people can relate to knowing that something isn’t right, but loving so much, and wanting to stay, and wanting to figure it out, and that cycle that can happen. I think it kind of fell into place that these songs had little tidbits of that theme,” she adds. “I just felt really inspired by it.”

Don’t miss SNL tonight, airing on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

