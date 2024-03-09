Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, March 9, 2024? Host & Musical Guest Details

For Josh Brolin, his time in Hollywood led him to star in numerous hit films like Goonies, Milk, Sicario, and True Grit. He is currently promoting his newest film Dune: Part 2, which is in theaters. With the actor mostly playing serious roles on the silver screen, it seems somewhat out of place that he would be scheduled to host Saturday Night Live tonight. But while many know him for playing one of the most feared villains in the Marvel universe, tonight marks his third time hosting SNL. And with a love for comedy, tonight’s episode is sure to come packed with memorable moments, but what about the musical guest?

With a new episode of SNL airing tonight, Brolin prepares to take over Studio 8H for yet another time. And to give fans a little taste of what is to come, the actor recently admitted on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he remembered starring in one of the first “The Californians” sketches that famously featured Kristen Wiig, Fred Armisen, and Bill Hader. But looking past the host, tonight’s musical guest on SNL goes to the mesmerizing Ariana Grande.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Welcomes Ariana Grande To Studio 8H

Timing is everything and it appears that Grande is a master of it since her newest album Eternal Sunshine hit shelves on March 8. Just a day later, she will walk on the stage at Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. Marking four years since her last release, fans are already praising the singer for her seventh studio album.

Recently, Grande sat down with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe to discuss her newest album and naming it after the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind featuring Jim Carrey. “I think the movie is so beloved because so many people can relate to knowing that something isn’t right, but loving so much, and wanting to stay, and wanting to figure it out, and that cycle that can happen.” She added, “I think it kind of fell into place that these songs had little tidbits of that theme. I just felt really inspired by it.”

Excited to share her new music with fans, Grande detailed how proud she was of the finished product. “I’ve loved every minute of making this album … more than ever before in my life, I’ve been able to be so much more present and enjoy it … in a way that I don’t think I was able to before. I’m proud and grateful, and I feel like, ‘Oh my goodness, what a gift to be able to make this art!’”

Be sure to tune in to Saturday Night Live tonight, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

