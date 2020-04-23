Dolly Parton Creates Spotify Playlist for New ‘Listening Together’ Hub

As the world adjusts to staying at home due to the coronavirus lockdown, Spotify has created a block of specially curated playlists as a soundtrack to everyone’s new day-to-day activities.

To kick off the new listening hub, Listening Together, Dolly Parton has shared her personal playlist of 30 songs that are helping her get through the days of quarantine.

Created to offer some new music discoveries during shutdown, Listening Together features five new weekly playlists curated by celebrities, artists, and influencers that can accompany home-based activities and include Cooking Together, Meditating Together, Working Out Together, At Home Together and Gaming Together.

Parton’s At Home Together is an extensive playlist of nearly three dozen songs, all handpicked by her to give a snapshot of what she’s been listening to at home.

“God is looking out for us,” Parton recently told PEOPLE. “We will come out on the other side of this, and we’re all going to be better people for it. Take care of each other from afar and continue to send love to your friends, family and everyone suffering.”

Parton’s playlist includes songs from Demi Lovato, Avicii, Maren Morris, Ingrid Andress, Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Runaway June, Steve Moakler, Journey and nine of her own hits, including “Jolene,” ‘I’m Gone,” “The Seeker,” “Joshua,” and “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” sprinkled in.

“[I’m] following all the social distancing rules, living on faith,” said Parton. “I’m still working like always, trying to bring some light anywhere that I can.”