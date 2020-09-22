Today is National Voter Registration Day and ASCAP, in partnership with HeadCount, wants to make sure every voter has their voice heard. The performing rights organization launches the ASCAP Citizen campaign this week, a non-partisan effort, urging its 775,000 plus members and music creators to encourage their fans to register to vote. Jermaine Dupri, Jane Wiedlin and Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Gos, Brothers Osbourne, Ingrid Michaelson are a few of the artists spearheading the PRO’s messaging.

Kicking off the campaign, ASCAP will interview TikTok stars Avenue Beat, known for their viral hit “F2020,” about what the upcoming vote means to them. The interview takes place on ASCAP’s Instagram Live on Thursday, 9/24 at 6:00 PM ET/3:00PM PT.

“We are music creators, from all walks of life. Our music has the power to change the world,” ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams said in a statement. “That’s why we work so hard for it to be heard. Now, we need our votes to be heard. It’s time to embrace our role as ASCAP Citizens.”

“I’m an #ASCAPCitizen because I want my voice heard in the next election and you should too” Jermaine Dupri said in a Facebook post.

Anyone can visit www.headcount.org/ascap or text VOTER ASCAP to 40649 to register to vote or verify and update their voter registration status.

ASCAP plans to amplify the “get out the vote” messages of other top members who are engaged in their own vote campaigns, including such names as Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Diplo, John Stamos and others partnered with HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy.

ASCAP Chief Executive Officer Beth Matthews explained the rationale behind the non-partisan campaign in a statement: “As the only U.S. PRO founded by songwriters and governed by its members, ASCAP has always been of, by and for music creators. Through ASCAP Citizen, we are reminding music creators and music fans alike of the extraordinary power that they all have to shape the future of our democracy during these unprecedented times. Voting is a fundamental first step, but we want to encourage our members to be engaged in continuous advocacy efforts as we all work to protect the rights of music creators and defend the value of music.”

“This partnership celebrates the role of musicians and songwriters as citizens. We applaud ASCAP for its leadership in giving members all the resources they need to help turn out the vote,” said Andy Bernstein, HeadCount’s founder and Executive Director.