Ashley McBryde Shares New Album ‘The Devil I Know’

Ashley McBryde has shared a new album, The Devil I Know. The 11-track record features the previously released single “Light On In The Kitchen.”

“We can’t wait for you to dig into these songs that found a home on The Devil I Know,” McBryde shared in a statement. “Every decision that went into it had to pass a gut check, and I’m proud to say this entire record does just that. Thanks for coming along with us on this journey – we’re so glad you’re here.”

Every song on the record was co-written by McBryde. Her list of collaborators includes Lainey Wilson, John Osborne, Hillary Lindsey, Jessi Alexander, and more. See the full track list, below.

The album comes on the heels of McBryde’s CMA nomination for Album of the Year for Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. The collaborative record features performances from Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Aaron Raitiere, Pillbox Patti, Caylee Hammack and Benjy Davis.

“McBryde wasn’t just a performer, but a facilitator of the action, oftentimes taking a backseat to allow her friends to shine,” American Songwriter wrote in a review of her Lindeville performance at The Ryman Auditorium. “Despite the absurdity, the Lindeville townspeople dropped in little vignettes of wisdom.”

McBryde is currently on tour. Notable upcoming dates include a night at the Grand Ole Opry on September 23 and a slot at Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, Tennessee, on September 24. McBryde will head out on the road in support of The Devil I Know this October. Find her full list of dates, HERE.

The Devil I Know Track List:

“Made For This” (Ashley McBryde and Travis Meadows) “Coldest Beer in Town” (Ashley McBryde, Autumn McEntire and Nicolette Hayford) “Light On In The Kitchen” (Ashley McBryde, Jessi Alexander and Connie Harrington) “Women Ain’t Whiskey” (Ashley McBryde, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite and Chris LaCorte) “Learned To Lie” (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford and Sean McConnell) “The Devil I Know” (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Stover and Bobby Pinson) “Single At The Same Time” (Ashley McBryde, Benjy Davis and Andy Albert) “Cool Little Bars” (Ashley McBryde, Trick Savage and Lainey Wilson) “Whiskey and Country Music” (Ashley McBryde, John Osborne and Lee Thomas Miller) “Blackout Betty” (Ashley McBryde, Aaron Raitiere and Nicolette Hayford) “6th Of October” (Ashley McBryde, Blue Foley and CJ Field)

Photo By Katie Kauss, Courtesy of Essential Broadcast Media