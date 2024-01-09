Asking Alexandria Plot All My Friends North American Tour Featuring Memphis May Fire, The Word Alive, and Nerv

United Kingdom-based rockers Asking Alexandria are preparing to launch their All My Friends Tour North American Tour. This spring, that tour will see them stopping in Texas, Arizona, Virginia, Maryland, California, and more. The trek includes headlining dates as well as radio festivals across the United States.

The All My Friends North American Tour will kick off on April 12 in San Antonio, Texas. Asking Alexandria will say farewell to the States once again after their May 18 show in Tempe, Arizona. While it seems like a short time for the band to be in North America, they’ll be playing 27 shows before heading back to North Yorkshire.

Asking Alexandria won’t be traversing North America alone. Memphis May Fire and The Word Alive will provide support at all headlining dates. Nerv will open on those dates.

Asking Alexandria Strikes Gold with Where Do We Go From Here?

The is touring in support of their 2023 album Where Do We Go from Here? The critically-acclaimed album has garnered more than 43 million streams and the videos from the album have pulled in five million views, according to a press release. More importantly, the track “Psycho” brought the band their second No. 1 single on Active Rock radio.

Tickets for Asking Alexandria’s North American tour go on sale this Friday (January 12) at 10 a.m. local time. Check StubHub for tickets.

4/12—San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater

4/13—Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Houston

4/14—New Orleans, Louisiana @ The Fillmore New Orleans

4/16—North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

4/17—Atlanta, Georgia @ Buckhead Theatre

4/19—Tampa, Florida @ 98Rock Fest

4/20—Orlando, Florida @ 101 WJRR Earth Day Birthday 2024

4/21—Ft. Lauderdale, Florida @ Revolution

4/23—Richmond, Virginia @ The National

4/25—Norfolk, Virginia @ The Norva

4/26—Silver Spring, Maryland @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/27—Worcester, Massachusetts @ Big Gig ^

4/28—Harrisburg, Pennsylvania @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

4/30—McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania @ Roxian Theatre

5/01—Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

5/03—Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Hog Fest

5/04—Saint Paul, Minnesota @ 93X Twin City Takeover

5/05—Omaha, Nebraska @ Steelhouse Omaha

5/07—Denver, Colorado @ Ogden Theatre

5/08—Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

5/10—Portland, Oregon @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

5/11—Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

5/12—Seattle, Washington @ The Showbox

5/14—Sacramento, California @Ace of Spades

5/15—San Diego, California @ House of Blues San Diego

5/17—Anaheim, California @ House of Blues Anaheim

5/18—Tempe, Arizona @ Marquee Theatre

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

