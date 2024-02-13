Dierks Bentley Announces Gravel and Gold Tour 2024 with Support from Chase Rice, Lee Brice, and More

Dierks Bentley wrapped up the first leg of his Gravel and Gold tour last September. Now, the country star is ready to get back on the road.

He just announced 30 new dates for the Gravel and Gold Tour 2024. The trek will take Bentley and a laundry list of supporting acts to cities all across the United States.

Tickets go on sale on sale this Friday (February 16).

Chase Rice and Lee Brice will provide direct support on select dates. Graham Barham, Tyler Braden, Kaitlin Butts, Mae Estes, Ella Langley, Randy Rogers Band, Bella White, Zach Top, and Tanner Usery will open on select dates.

The Gravel and Gold Tour kicks off on June 7 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth Texas. The trek will come to an end in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 21 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. The tour will see Bentley and his army of openers visiting Arkansas, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Michigan, and several states on the Northeastern coast.

“The Gravel and Gold Tour has been the best of my career, and I’m not ready to leave it behind,” Bentley shared in a press release. “We are so locked in with this production that it allows me to be living right in the moment with the fans, and that’s the magic,” he added.

6/07 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

6/08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

6/13 – Toledo, OH – The Huntington Center

6/14 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

6/15 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/27 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

6/28 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

7/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/19 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

7/20 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/04 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

8/08 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

8/09 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/10 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

8/15 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

8/16 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/17 – Camden, NJ- Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

8/23 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

8/24 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

8/29 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/30 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater

8/31 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/06 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/12 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

9/13 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

9/14 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

9/19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

9/20 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena

9/21 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

