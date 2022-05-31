Awaiting Trial Results, Johnny Depp Joined Jeff Beck on Stage in the U.K.

Those with a Twitter account have seen actor Johnny Depp’s name trending often on the social media site as Depp continues his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The trial, which is still ongoing, did not stop Depp from taking a musical vacation of sorts.

Depp joined musician Jeff Beck at Beck’s show onstage in Sheffield, U.K. on Sunday night (May 29) to play a little six-string.

Depp performed a cover of John Lennon’s song, “Isolation.” The two also released a studio recording of the track two years ago in 2020. On Sunday, the pair performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and the famous Jimi Hendrix song, “Little Wing.”

Check out fan-shot footage of the songs below.

Results from the defamation trial are expected as soon as Tuesday (May 31). Closing arguments were given on Friday and the case is in jury deliberation. Previously, Heard had accused Depp of abuse, which he denies, and has since taken her to court over the accusations. Depp says the action has cost him millions of dollars and high-priced acting roles.

This isn’t the first musical shoutout for Depp this year. Recently, Sir Paul McCartney performed on stage as a video of Depp was playing along.

McCartney didn’t comment on the very high-profile and ongoing court case, But the musician’s choice to show the video seemed to imply that he is vouching for the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

