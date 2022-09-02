Johnny Depp to Join Jeff Beck on U.S. Tour

Musical soulmates, Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck, are set to share the stage for a major U.S Tour.

Actor Depp announced on Sept. 1 his plans to join Beck for the majority of the guitar legend’s North American tour.

The two are no strangers to working together, having teamed up on various projects over the years. The first official Beck-Depp release came in 2020 with their cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation.”

Their full-length collaborative effort, 18, was announced in June of this 2022 (post-Depp-Heard trial) and released shortly after.

A track from the album, titled “Sad Motherf–in’ Parade,” came under fire in August when the duo was accused of plagiarism, having allegedly used phrasing from a 1974 poem by Bruce Jackson without crediting the writer.

A spokesperson for the pair has stated allegations of the intellectual theft are being reviewed, adding “If appropriate, additional copyright credits will be added to all forms of the album.”

Beck will hit the road on the first of October, kicking off the tour’s North American leg in Atlanta, Georgia, and making stops in Boston, Toronto, Nashville, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles before wrapping on November 12 in Reno, Nevada. Depp will join the tour on October 4 in Washington D.C.

TOUR DATES:

October 1 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre



October 4 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem*



October 6 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway*



October 7 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre*



October 8 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre*



October 10 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts*



October 13 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Centre*



October 14 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount*



October 15 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount*



October 17 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall*



October 19 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center*



October 20 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center*



October 22 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theater*



October 23 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre*



November 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Celebrity Theatre*



November 2 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Resort & Casino*



November 4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater*



November 5 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Bank of America Performing Arts Center Thousand Oaks*



November 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Orpheum Theatre*



November 8 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove of Anaheim *



November 9 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic*



November 10 – Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Live*



November 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort*

*featuring Johnny Depp

