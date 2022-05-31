Bo Burnham Releases ‘The Inside Outtakes,’ the Follow-Up to His Acclaimed 2021 Album ‘Inside’

On Monday (May 30), the comedian-actor-musician Bo Burnham surprised fans and announced a new album.

After sharing that he was going to release new work “in one hour” on Twitter, Burnham dropped a link to his newest release, The Inside Outtakes, which is the follow-up to his acclaimed 2021 work, Bo Burnham: Inside.

His 2021 work was released on Netflix and earned many awards and prestigious nominations. It was made in his Los Angeles guesthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Whetting appetites all over the world, Burnham first wrote, “stand by…” on Twitter.

Then he followed that up not long after with, “a year ago today, i released a special called inside. i’ve spent the last two months editing together material that i shot for the special but didn’t end up using. it will be on my youtube channel in one hour. i hope you enjoy it.”

Then he wrote, “THE INSIDE OUTTAKES https://youtube.com/watch?v=5XWEVoI40sE“

(See the new release HERE.)

Burnham’s 2021 drop was written, directed, filmed, edited, and performed by him. And it was released on May 30, 2021, to great acclaim, including eventual Grammy and Emmy Award nominations and victories. Burnham, 31, became something of a sensation after its release.

The work features a variety of songs and sketches about his daily life indoors, highlights his battle with mental health issues, and explores ideas of performance, his relationship to the Internet, and the audience. It also talks about climate change and social movements, FaceTime, and Instagram.

Check out his newly released hour of material now. (Many on the internet already have and it’s getting great reviews.)

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images