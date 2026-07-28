After Selling 80 Million Albums, Legendary Pop-Rock Act Has North American Tour Canceled by Live Nation

When discussing the biggest acts to come from Sweden, most tend to think of ABBA. While correct, right behind the group was Roxette. The duo originally consisted of Marie Fredriksson and Per Gessle. Sadly, Fredriksson passed away in 2019, leading to Lena Philipsson taking over on lead vocals. Having spent decades in the music industry, Roxette prepared to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special tour. But according to a recent update, the tour has been canceled.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Roxette explained the duo needed to cancel the tour, which included a performance at Pine Knob. With traveling costs rising around the world, the duo made the decision to cancel. “Due to logistics and hugely increased touring costs, Live Nation US has decided to postpone the Northamerican tour. Hope to see you some other time down the road.”

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Although the statement said the tour was “postponed,” Ticketmaster listed it as canceled. “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. You don’t need to do a thing. We’ll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days.”

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Fans Left To Cover Cost Of Travel After Roxette Cancels Tour

While making it simple for fans to get a refund, most were upset over the cancellation. Especially those who traveled overseas. “This is really sad. We applied for visas and booked non-refundable flights from Argentina to Canada, as well as non-refundable hotels, just to enjoy the concerts.” Another person added, “So glad we booked and paid for a whole trip from Minneapolis to Los Angeles just for this show.”

Following the backlash, Roxette released another statement, reading, “Lena, I and the band are of course disappointed. We were really looking forward to this northamerican tour and US is by far our biggest streaming market.This decision was made by Live Nation USA, which they probably based on their own calculations.”

Not the news Roxette wanted to share, but the duo promised, “I hope we can play for our fab fans in the USA and Canada at some point in the near future.”



(Photo by Xavi Torrent/Redferns)