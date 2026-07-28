Ella Langley Has Hilarious Onstage Response to Fans Wearing Fake Mustaches

Country music fans can’t get enough of Ella Langley. Looking past her accolades, social media followers, and Spotify numbers, the singer continues to expand her stardom with each new release. And thanks to her newest album, Dandelion, Langley hit the road for a series of shows spanning until October. With more than enough time for fans to snag a ticket to her show, they might find themselves a little confused when noticing a group of ladies wearing fake mustaches.

That’s exactly what happened during her stops in Pikeville, Cary, and Charleston. Standing on stage, Langley couldn’t help but have a laugh when she turned the cameras on some ladies donning fake mustaches. “Can we get the camera on this, I need to see this… if y’all see ladies with mustaches on in the front row, sexy.”

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Although loving the moment, Langley insisted, “Speaking of mustaches… we’re not speaking of those. We’re only looking at those.” The reason for the singer’s response was due to fans using the fake mustaches as a nod to Langley and Riley Green. The hitmaker first noticed the trend when the two toured.

[RELATED: Ella Langley Shares Heartwarming Throwback Video of One of the First Songs She Ever Learned To Play]

Ella Langley Ready For Sunsets: “Here I Am, Baby”

Following the viral moment, Langley offered fans an update on her current dating life. While not revealing if she had a special someone in mind, she claimed, “Here I am, baby, take it or leave it. Take it or leave it. and preferably, he takes it, you know? Finding somebody who is gonna love me, and I’m gonna love them, that would be cool.”

The “take or leave it” statement caught the attention of the comment section as fans rushed at the chance to take it. “It’s me guys, I’m the chosen one.” Another fan disagreed, adding, “I volunteer as tribute.” With more than enough suitors, Langley’s playful exchange became an invitation.

Having enjoyed the party life, Langley was ready for a chapter of peace, silence, and sunsets. “The bar days, I’ve done the bar days… I’ll tell you, I would take a back porch with a good sunset over a bar any day. I don’t know, something about not having makeup on, and big old T-shirt, not caring what you look like.”

As her Dandelion tour rolls on, fans can likely expect plenty more unforgettable and hilarious moments along the way.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)