“No… This Ain’t It”: Lainey Wilson Says Her Team Begged Her to Record a Song She Wrote “As a Complete Joke”

Lainey Wilson is opening up about what gets left on the cutting room floor. During an appearance on Taste of Country Nights with Evan Paul, the country singer opened up about why some tracks she writes ultimately are not recorded.

“There’s definitely been a lot of songs that you write in the moment, really to be funny or whatever,” she said. “There’s been times where I wrote a song as a complete joke and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this song is unreal.’”

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Despite her team’s insistence that she record such a song, Wilson wound up telling them, “No… this ain’t it. This ain’t it, it was a joke. We were writing just to be funny, this ain’t it. It’s just crazy.”

While that scenario has happened a time or two, Wilson said that, “for the most part, we are all on the same page” when it comes to her music.



“The cream rises to the top,” Wilson said of the songs that wind up making the cut. “There’s so many terrible, terrible ideas.”

Those less than stellar ideas, Wilson noted, can come from all over, including her own mom.

“She’s like, ‘I got an idea, I got an idea, you need to write a song about this boy cheating on you and then kinda take that Carrie Underwood vibe and be like, I gotta bat for that,’” Wilson said of her mother, to whom she responded, “Will you please just mind your business and go teach school?”

What to Know About Lainey Wilson

Wilson has had a busy few months. Her Netflix documentary, Keepin’ Country Cool, came out in April.

The following month, Wilson found time to get married. She and Devlin “Duck” Hodges tied the knot at The Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee.

Right after her nuptials, Wilson got back to work. In June, she made headlines for multiple performances during CMA Fest. That’s the same month that she released her latest song, “Phone, Keys, Wallet,” which features John Mayer.

All the while, she’s stayed busy on the road. Wilson has been opening up for Chris Stapleton on tour, and playing the festival circuit this summer.

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