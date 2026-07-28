Country Star’s Wife Removes Fish Hook from His Head in Scary Accident

Tyler Hubbard’s trip didn’t exactly go off without a hitch. The Florida Georgia Line singer was vacationing with his family when he got a fish hook lodged in his head.

Tyler shared a video of the aftermath of the accident on Instagram. The clip shows his wife, Hayley Hubbard, removing the hook from his head while their children—Olivia, 8, Luca, 6, and Atlas, 5—watch on.

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As Hayley tried to get the hook out of her husband’s head, he warned their kids that his injury might “bleed a little.”

“Dad, just don’t think about it,” one of his son’s advised. “Mom’s just going to pull it right away.”

“You’re doing great,” Hayley assured him as she worked. “You’re so brave.”

After one of his kids asked if it “hurt so bad,” Tyler admitted that it “kinda does.” Hayley then asked if Tyler was ready, and, upon his signal, pulled the hook straight out of his head.

“We got it!” she declared.

“Breakfast had to wait,” Tyler captioned his post.

Tyler Hubbard Is Back With Florida Georgia Line

The family getaway came the month after Tyler reunited with Brian Kelley, reforming their duo, Florida Georgia Line.

The guys surprised fans at CMA Fest by performing “Round Here” and “Cruise” at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

“CMA Fest, it feels so good to be here tonight,” Tyler said. “It feels good to be here with my brother. Listen, we’ve got three things we want to say tonight.”

Tyler continued by revealing the first two things on their list of messages—”God is good” and “life is short”—before Brian joined in to exclaim, “Your boys, we back, baby!”

After the reunion, Hayley took to Instagram to gush over the exciting next chapter.

“This week has been overwhelming in the best way and I’m so happy everyone else gets to experience the giddiness and healing that we’ve been experiencing these past 6 months with the FGL reunion,” she wrote. “I feel overwhelmed with God’s goodness, faithfulness, perfect timing and answered prayers. Overwhelmed with love from friends, family, and fans.”

“Only God can orchestrate timing and miracles like these and bring peace, grace, love and forgiveness and goodness like this,” Hayley continued. “Not to mention a village of amazing family, friends, fans and a super team to support us and the guys along the way. Gratitude is gushing from all of us every time we hang and it’s truly awesome and unexplainable in the best way. Can’t wait for what’s to come!”

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images