Ashley McBryde Surprises 11-Year-Old Sawyer June With Grand Ole Opry Debut

When 11-year-old Sawyer June traveled to the Grand Ole Opry in February, the young singer only hoped to see a performance in the historic venue. She did more than watch as the girl and her family took a special backstage tour where they just happened to meet Ashley McBryde. A fan of the singer, June knew every word to “Light On In the Kitchen.” With June and McBryde connecting over their love for country music, the hitmaker gifted her an invitation some singers wait a lifetime for – a membership to the Grand Ole Opry.

Recalling how the two first met, McBryde explained how she only stopped to introduce herself to the group. She had no idea she would make a lifelong friend at the same time. “I stopped and said hello to everybody. And the front of the tour was the young girl and her mom and her dad. I went over and shook her hand, and I found out her name and they gave me some pecans from their farm, which I love pecans. And then they let me know that she is a singer as well.”

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Not wanting to miss the opportunity to collaborate with the young singer, McBryde quickly grabbed her guitar. Aside from the two performing together, McBryde followed June on social media. Staying connected, June received a call she never thought possible.

[RELATED: Ashley McBryde Surprises Chief’s Tour Group With “One Night Standard” Performance]

Ashley McBryde Labels Sawyer June A “Star”

During a recent interview with Eryn Cooper at WSM Radio, June was discussing her hopes for a music career when the station received a call. It was McBryde. Praising June for her recent performance at McBryde’s Redemption Bar in Nashville, the singer insisted, “Us becoming friends is one of the best things that’s happened to me in a long time.”

McBryde wasn’t just there to congratulate the rising star. She also announced, “As a proud member myself, and on behalf of the folks at the Grand Ole Opry, we’d love to invite you to stand in the circle and make your Opry debut. What do you say?”

Declaring McBryde the “best friend” she has ever had, June accepted the invitation to walk on the stage at the Opry. “Thank you so much. This is the biggest honor I’ve ever had in my life.”

Only the first step in her music journey, McBryde left June with one last reminder. “I told you I’m gonna watch you walk across that stage and here we are…you’re a star Sawyer June,”

(Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns)