Riley Green Taps Brooks & Dunn, Jake Worthington, and Randy Owen for Collabs on His Forthcoming LP

Riley Green is continuing his tradition of doing top tier collabs. Ahead of the release of his forthcoming LP, That’s Just Me, the newly-minted Voice coach shared the tracklist for the project.

The 19-song album will feature four collaborations. Fans have already heard “Go Again,” which features Hannah McFarland, who’s been opening up for Green on tour.

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Jake Worthington will lend his voice to “Well Well Whiskey,” Brooks & Dunn will join the party on “Pave All Them Dirt Roads,” and Randy Owen will be included on “Lookout Mountain.”

Aside from the collaborations, fans are likely most excited for “P.O.S.” to be released, thanks to to its connection to Green’s rumored ex, Megan Moroney.

In addition to Green’s song with McFarland, listeners have already heard “My Way” and “Think As You Drunk” ahead of the album’s release.

The latter track previously made headlines for its sample of Toby Keith’s 2005 track, “As Good As I Was.”

“We did sit down to write a Toby Keith kind of song,” Green said during an appearance on Sunday Today with Willie Geist of himself and his co-writers. “So we sent it to his manager. He played it for the family. They loved the idea of him being a part of the song and having that little line ‘As Good As I Once Was’ at the end.”

Indeed, at the end of the song, Green included a clip of Keith singing his own track, a touching decision given that the latter singer died in 2024.

“It’s a moment that’ll kind of pull at you a little bit, but it’s also in a moment that’s very happy,” Green said.

That’s Just Me is due out Sept. 18. Keep reading for the forthcoming LP’s full tracklist.

Riley Green’s That’s Just Me Tracklist

“My Way” “That’s Just Me” “Don’t Come Any Closer” “Go Again” (feat. Hannah McFarland) “Imagine That” “Got That From You” “Bartender In Destin” “Beach Happy” “Think As You Drunk” “Well Well Whiskey” (feat. Jake Worthington) “P.O.S.” “Runs in the Family” “Pave All Them Dirt Roads” (feat. Brooks & Dunn) “Lookout Mountain” (feat. Randy Owen) “Seven Second Ride “Radio Road” “Ol’ Stray Dog” “More of a Man Than Me” “Ten Pairs of Boots”

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