Axl Rose doesn’t want your drones at his shows. In fact, he says, leave them at home altogether. The “bootleg” videos aren’t worth the annoyance, he says.

In a post on social media, Rose told his fans and followers to leave their drones back at home if they plan on coming to any Guns N’ Roses shows in the near or late future. The Guns N’ Roses frontman posted as such on Twitter on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 24), while currently on tour down under in Australia.

“Had a few drones this leg. Last night (Gold Coast Australia) was probably the most intrusive,” Rose wrote. “Was a bit of a distraction obviously someone thought it was just ok to be doing that but also it coming that close in front of the stage and then actually over n’ on stage.”

Not only can drones be annoying and distracting, but one never knows if they are also attempting to be menacing or even dangerous.

“According to the police, it happens more often than not lately, especially with sporting events,” added Rose. “It’s not something we’re all that used to. A lot of impulse reactions went thru everyone’s minds that after thinking about it (which when ur live there’s really no time to really sort things out like that) didn’t make much sense.”

He concluded, “People were pissed. However much fun anyone’s having ur still trying to stay focused n’ do ur job n’ give the fans the best show u can. Anyway… we get it can b ‘fun’ to get ur drone bootleg vid but we’d appreciate it if anyone planning to b a drone pirate took the fans n’ the band into consideration n’ played w/ur toys somewhere else. Big thank you in advance!”

With the increase in drone technology, the flying machines seem to be more and more ubiquitous. But that doesn’t mean they are worth bringing out in public and perhaps disrupting an artist’s concentration. At least, that’s what Rose thinks. See Rose’s Twitter ask below.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach