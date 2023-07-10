Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Upcoming Concert at Power Trip Festival

Several months after Ozzy Osbourne revealed his retirement from touring, he also canceled his upcoming performance at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California, October 6-8.

“As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October,” said Osbourne in a statement. “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.”

He continued, “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

Held at the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California, where Coachella and Stagecoach are also set, the three-day Power Trip fest will feature daily headliners AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Tool, Iron Maiden, and another band who will take Osbourne’s place.

“The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly,” shared Osbourne. “They are personal friends of mine, and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon.”

Earlier in 2023, Osbourne canceled his 2023 European and U.K. tour, which included a final date in his hometown of Birmingham, England. He revealed that he was retiring from touring after a number of health ailments have left him too weak for the amount of travel required to go on tour.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” wrote Osbourne, who is still open to occasional performances, including festivals. “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

Osbourne, who turned 74 in December, has been coping with multiple health issues for more than 30 years. In 1992, Osbourne was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis while on his No More Tears Tour. He was also forced to cancel tour dates in Europe and North America in 2019 following a fall, which injured the vertebrae in his neck. He revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a year later.

More health issues occurred when Osbourne contracted COVID in 2022 and underwent spinal surgery. The surgery was scheduled to correct nerve damage. He also previously faced back injuries following a 2003 quad bike accident which left him unable to walk.

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images