Bad Bunny Performs Free Concert on Gas Station Roof

Bad Bunny turned a gas station in Puerto Rico into his own personal stage.

In a series of TikTok videos posted by user Stephene27, the rapper and singer can be seen performing on the rooftop of a Gulf gas station in his native of Puerto Rico. Hundreds of fans are gathered on the ground underneath him, cheering, jumping and singing along as he runs along the roof, singing all the while.

According to People, Bad Bunny was performing on the roof with fellow rapper Arcangel for the video for their collaboration, “La Jumpa,” when a crowd began to form. Soon, it turned into a free concert where Bad Bunny sang many of his hits including “Me Porto Bonito,” “Efecto” and “Gato de Noche.”

Prior to the spontaneous show, the two-time Grammy winner hosted a massive gift drive on Tuesday (Dec. 27). Known as Bonita Tradición, which translates in English to “Beautiful Tradition,” Bad Bunny hosted the event at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente Walker in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in conjunction with his Good Bunny Foundation to present thousands of gifts to people in need.

A video recap shows drummers, dancers and stilt walkers greeting guests outside as the thousands of children and their families made their way into the arena. Inside, volunteers helped hand out toys ranging from sports to music, including yellow and blue Mikasa volleyballs, baseball bats, keyboards and guitars. Bad Bunny also passed out gifts and posed for pictures with fans. Attendees were also entertained by live music, face painting and a pig roast. The singer reportedly distributed 25,000 gifts at the event.

“The gift-giving was a success! Today we spent a family day full of magic and Boricuan tradition,” the Foundation wrote in one post alongside a series of photos from the event that honored Puerto Rican culture. “How beautiful are our traditions! Here’s a recap of how much fun we had on a family day filled with a lot of Puerto Rican magic. Definitely our best Christmas ever,” the Foundation shared in another post.

