Harry Styles Heads Home to England for the Holidays

Harry Styles spent Christmas with his family.

The superstar singer returned home to England to spend the holiday with his mother, Anne Twist, and sister, Gemma Styles. Twist took to Instagram on Wednesday (Dec. 28), to share photos from the celebration, which included a cozy fire with burning candles adorning the fireplace, a table filled with home-cooked food and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. She also shared a snap of the family all smiles as they stand outside in an open green field. “Christmas 2022,” she captions the images with a heart, Christmas tree and heart face emojis.

Styles had a banner year in 2022. He’s currently on a break from his international Love On Tour, which started in 2021 and runs through 2023. In August and September 2022, Styles performed 15 sold-out shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, earning him a special banner that hangs from the rafters of the Garden. With a matching donation from Live Nation, the MSG shows also raised $1 million for the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, which is the “education, research, and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country,” according to the official website.

“We build awareness about the complexities of gun violence in America so that every person—policymakers, volunteers, cultural influencers, business leaders, and more—can learn about the issues and become part of the solutions,” the website states. HeadCount, a nonprofit that promotes voter registration and civic participation, was also a beneficiary.

During his show in Chile on December 1, Styles paid tribute to Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, who passed away on November 30, with an acoustic performance of her famed tune, “Songbird.” Styles’ Love On Tour will resume on January 26, with three shows at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, just outside of Los Angeles. The trek will conclude on July 22 in the city of Reggio Emilia, Italy.

Photo: Hanna Moon/ Sony Music