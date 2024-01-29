Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets & More

2023 was a great year for American alt-rock outfits Pixies and Modest Mouse. Last year’s tour was massively successful, so it only makes sense that we’d see more of them in 2024. This year’s upcoming tour will span the United States and Canada, particularly around the Midwest and American South. Pixies and Modest Mouse will be co-headlining with support from singer/songwriter Cat Power.

The 2024 leg of this tour will kick off on May 31 in Charleston, South Carolina at the Firefly Distillery. Assuming that the bands don’t add any final dates to the tour, it should come to a close on June 30 in Denver, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green.

The bands have been pretty mum about the upcoming tour, sans a few announcements and promotions. However, Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago did an interview with The Spokesman-Review about what fans can expect from their live performances late in 2023.

“We don’t have a set list written out and put by our feet,” said Santiago, “We haven’t done it [written a set list] in years. We call them [songs] out onstage. There’s no rhyme or reason on what we will be playing.”

Unpredictability leads to excitement, and this is definitely going to be one hell of an exciting tour. Luckily, no tour dates have sold out yet and tickets are quite easy to get your hands on. Tickets to the Pixies and Modest Mouse tour in 2024 are available for general sale through Ticketmaster and StubHub, as well as the bands’ respective websites.

We recommend getting your tickets through StubHub. The platform is backed by the FanProtect Program, which guarantees that your tickets are legitimate and scam-free. StubHub is a third-party ticketing platform, so you can expect ticket prices to either be higher or lower than face value.

Pixies and Modest Mouse were extremely successful in their previous 20-show collaboration back in 2023. The alt-rock powerhouses decided to get together yet again to cover areas of the United States and Canada that they missed in 2024. Fans in the American South and Midwest are in for a treat this year, as the bands are expected to bring the same pumped-up energy to these upcoming shows that they did last year. You don’t want to miss this tour!

While none of the tour dates for this killer 2024 tour have sold out yet, they will soon. Don’t wait around to get your tickets to see Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power live in 2024!

May 31 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery

June 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

June 02 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

June 04 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

June 05 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

June 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

June 08 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

June 09 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

June 11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

June 14 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

June 16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

June 18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Company

June 22 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

June 23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

June 24 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

June 26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

June 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green

^ Not Featuring Pixies

Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 Tour FAQs

When do Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 tour tickets go on sale?

All tickets for this tour are currently available for general sale. Presale events have closed, but it doesn’t look like any tour dates are sold out quite yet.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 tour?

You can get your tickets for this tour through Ticketmaster and StubHub. You can also find tickets through the respective bands’ websites.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 tour?

All presale events and early access opportunities for this tour have closed, and tickets are still available to the general public.

How much do Pixies and Modest Mouse 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

This will depend on when and where you plan on seeing Pixies and Modest Mouse this summer. However, in general, it looks like general admission tickets will start at around $60, more or less.

VIP tickets are also available for some of the tour dates, which will feature a pre-show performance from Modest Mouse, three limited-edition merch items, priority entry, and a meet and greet. VIP packages appear to start at about $194.

This North American tour will take place in a few different states and provinces, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Ontario, Quebec, New Hampshire, Maryland, New York, Massachusets, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Texas, Arkansas, and Colorado. The exact tour dates are listed below.

