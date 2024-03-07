Willie Nelson & Bob Dylan’s Outlaw Music Festival 2024 Tour: How To Get Cheap Tickets

Everyone’s been buzzing about the upcoming Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which is kicking off in June across North America. The highly-anticipated tour is co-headlined by Willie Nelson & Family and Bob Dylan, with a ton of incredible acts like John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Brittney Spencer, Southern Avenue, Celisse, and more. But is it possible to get not-so-expensive tickets to this incredible tour? Luckily, fans do have some options.

Videos by American Songwriter

The upcoming Willie Nelson 2024 Tour is set to launch on June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. If the Nelson family doesn’t add any additional dates, the tour will end on September 17 in Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater.

So what can fans do to score some cheap tickets to the Willie Nelson 2024 Tour? All tickets are currently available for general sale across Ticketmaster and Stubhub. In general, it looks like tickets start at around $50 on Ticketmaster. However, fans might be able to score even cheaper tickets over at Stubhub. 

Stubhub is a great option because it’s a third-party ticketing platform, meaning that you might be able to find tickets that are cheaper than face value. Just as well, Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Guarantee, which ensures that all purchases made on the platform are not fraudulent. Nobody wants to deal with fake tickets, and with Stubhub, you won’t have to.

Don’t wait around to score your cheap tickets to see the Outlaw Music Festival Tour in 2024. Get your tickets now, before they sell out!

BUY TICKETS

Willie Nelson 2024 Tour Dates

June 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 

June 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion 

June 23 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park 

June 26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater 

June 28 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview 

June 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater 

June 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center 

July 2 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center 

July 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts 

July 7 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium 

July 29 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre  

July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl  

August 3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre  

August 4 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre  

August 7 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater  

August 9 – Spokane, WA – ONE Spokane Stadium  

August 10 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre   

September 6 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater  

September 7 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre  

September 8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre  

September 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center  

September 12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center  

September 14 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake  

September 15 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre  

September 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater  

H2 Tour Dates, Italic list

Photo by Brandon Bell

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Leave a Reply

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival 2024 Featuring SZA, Nicki Minaj, & More: How To Get Tickets