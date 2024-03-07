Willie Nelson & Bob Dylan’s Outlaw Music Festival 2024 Tour: How To Get Cheap Tickets

Everyone’s been buzzing about the upcoming Outlaw Music Festival Tour, which is kicking off in June across North America. The highly-anticipated tour is co-headlined by Willie Nelson & Family and Bob Dylan, with a ton of incredible acts like John Mellencamp, Billy Strings, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Brittney Spencer, Southern Avenue, Celisse, and more. But is it possible to get not-so-expensive tickets to this incredible tour? Luckily, fans do have some options.
The upcoming Willie Nelson 2024 Tour is set to launch on June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. If the Nelson family doesn’t add any additional dates, the tour will end on September 17 in Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater.
So what can fans do to score some cheap tickets to the Willie Nelson 2024 Tour? All tickets are currently available for general sale across Ticketmaster and Stubhub. In general, it looks like tickets start at around $50 on Ticketmaster. However, fans might be able to score even cheaper tickets over at Stubhub.
Stubhub is a great option because it’s a third-party ticketing platform, meaning that you might be able to find tickets that are cheaper than face value. Just as well, Stubhub is backed by the FanProtect Guarantee, which ensures that all purchases made on the platform are not fraudulent. Nobody wants to deal with fake tickets, and with Stubhub, you won’t have to.
Don’t wait around to score your cheap tickets to see the Outlaw Music Festival Tour in 2024. Get your tickets now, before they sell out!
Willie Nelson 2024 Tour Dates
June 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
June 23 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 28 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 2 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 7 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
July 29 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
August 3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 4 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
August 7 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
August 9 – Spokane, WA – ONE Spokane Stadium
August 10 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre
September 6 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater
September 7 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
September 8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
September 12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
September 14 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
September 15 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
September 17 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
