Led by on-air host Cindy Howes, the podcast Basic Folk delivers smart and fascinating conversations on everything folk music.

Howes describes her project as simply as the name itself, “On Basic Folk you’ll hear interviews with folk musicians that stretch the definition of the folk genre with conversations that reach deeper than just music alone. Through deep research and empathy, the conversations reveal the heart of the guest’s origin story, from a vantage point of deep curiosity about how their life experience has made them the human and musician they are.”

With more than 70 episodes already available for you to download, Basic Folk is extending its reach by joining the American Songwriter Podcast Network. Howes says, “I can’t even explain how thrilling it is to be joining ASPN! While American Songwriter is a respected elder statesman of musical publications, the way the organization has modernized and continued to amplify important voices in music makes our partnership all the more exciting.”

Howes succeeds in amplifying many important voices in the folk genre by being respectful and actively intentional with her audio mission. She approaches interviews with warmth, humor and insightful questions allowing the podcast to foster encouragement for the folk community while also showcasing a genre that is often misunderstood.

Ironically, Basic Folk features complex conversations about the human experience witnessed from an artistic angle. Cindy’s definition of ‘folk’ is extremely broad, so you’ll hear interviews from KT Tunstall, Livingston Taylor, Amanda Shires and many more.

So who exactly is Cindy Howes? Howes likes to say that she create[s] experiences that connect communities through music and she has done just that with style and poise throughout her career.

Her involvement with broadcasting started at the age of 14 when she got involved with her high school radio show. After that, her career rapidly accelerated as she hosted many shows like WBOS, WBUR, WBZ, and WYEP. Howes is currently working as a Marketing Manager for the historic Club Passim in addition to Basic Folk.

With Howes at the helm, the Basic Folk podcast maintains a stunning concept and even more impressive execution. Letitia VanSant also offered some insight to Basic Folk’s host, “She seems to be a practical mind who believes in the power of music the way an engineer believes in strength of steel and concrete.”

Tune in to Basic Folk every week to reach folk music enlightenment… you won’t regret it!