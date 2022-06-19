New Song Roundup! Check Out New Tracks from Tank and the Bangas, Diddy, Chance, beabadoobee, Meridian Brothers and More

Hello and welcome back to our running series in which we share with you our favorite new songs and music videos from the week!

In this week’s installment, check out new tunes from Tank and the Bangas, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Meridian Brothers, and more.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the new music.

1. Tank and the Bangas

The standout and versatile New Orleans released two new works this week. The first was the visualizer video for the musical poem, “Easy Goes It,” which features Lalah Hathaway. The second is the band’s latest single, “There Goes The Neighborhood,” which you can check out below. Tank is so full of energy and skill, and the band shines. Both songs come from their album Red Balloon, which recently dropped.

2. beabadoobee

The popular bedroom pop artist released her latest single earlier this week. The song, “10:36,” blends electric guitar riffs and electronic production to create the perfect bed of sound upon which bea can soar. Her airy, bright voice does the work in delivering catchy lyrics and insight, harkening to pop-punk tunes of the early aughts.

3. Meridian Brothers

The delightful jerky-jerky sounds of Colombian musician Eblis Álvarez, frontman for the band Meridian Brothers, come front and center with the band’s latest single, “Triste Son.” Boasting a combination of traditional and untraditional sounds and rhythms, the song is as thought-provoking as it is fresh.

4. Trampled by Turtles

The stalwart string band from Duluth, Minnesota released its latest single earlier this week. The song, “It’s So Hard to Hold On,” demonstrates the band’s skillful ways of finding the depths of your eardrums with catchy twang and beautiful musicianship. Check out the new melancholy single from the band below.

5. Enumclaw

The buzzy Pacific Northwest rock group Enumclaw released its latest single and accompanying music video for the track “Jimmy Neutron,” earlier this week. The band, which boasts it’s the best rock band since Oasis, offers distorted guitars and droning vocals that may just be your favorite. Check out the new work, which protends a new LP release later this year.

6. Bret McKenzie

One-half of the popular comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, Bret McKenzie released his latest single earlier this week. The song, “Dave’s Place,” is a driving, piano-focused song that also portends a new LP release later this year, Songs Without Jokes. Check out the new song, which harkens to the dance-pop 80s, below.

7. Dawes

The Americana standouts have released their latest single on Friday (June 17) ahead of the band’s next LP, Misadventures of Doomscroller. The new single, “Everything Is Permanent,” is a pleasant and playful song all about the curiosities of life. Fronted by Taylor Goldsmith, the husband of singer-actor Mandy Moore, Dawes is rising up the ranks of popular groups and with their new LP, that rise will likely only continue the rest of the year.

8. Phoebe Bridgers

The acclaimed rocker performed her latest single, “Sidelines,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. The song is part of the soundtrack for the Hulu series Conversations With Friends. In the performance, Bridgers was adorned in her now-signature skeleton outfit, along with her band mates. The emotive track begins pensive and stays thoughtful.

9. Sean “Diddy” Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs released his newest single, “Gotta Move On.” The new song comes on Combs’ new record label, Love Records, and it will also appear on his forthcoming LP, also on the label. Check out the new R&B song below.

10. Chance The Rapper

Chance released his latest single and accompanying music video. The song, “The Highs & The Lows,” features Joey Bada$$. The song demonstrates his smooth-yet-gravely voice and his signature fun-yet-thought-provoking lyrics. Chance keeps working and he’s one of the most productive artists out there—he also gives a great deal to charity. What a guy.

11. Babyface and Ella Mai

The two hit songwriters teamed up for a new single. The song, “Keeps On Fallin,” is as smooth as you might imagine. It’s the song you want playing when you decide to go out for the night and you’re walking into the final destination, the lights blinking, chatter bouncing off the walls. It’s a hit.

12. MØ

The Danish artist MØ released her latest single and accompanying music video for the track “True Romance.” The artist, who just finished a U.S. tour, offers her signature cutting voice on the new song, which rouses and revels in its own artistry. Check out the catchy new single below.

13. John Legend

Boasting one of the best singing voices on the planet, John Legend released his latest single earlier this week. The song, “Honey,” showcases Legend’s supreme soul and his ability to take the English language and adorn it with flavor and style. Check out his newest track below.

14. Beverly Crusher

Northwest rockers Beverly Crusher released their latest single earlier this week ahead of the new LP drop. The new cut, “Soap,” propels and pushes and offers rampaging riffs and echoing vocals. The accompanying music video is a trippy race from the first drum hit to the last. Check out the new track below. It’ll knock your socks off!

15. Flo Milli

The sharp-tongued rapper Flo Milli released her latest single, “Conceited.” The song is boastful and fiery. It’s the kind of song you listen to when you want to pump yourself up, believe in your puffed out chest, and have the energy to strut.

16. La Luz

The dreamy indie rockers released a new single earlier this week. That song, “San Fernando Shadow Blues,” features the L.A.-based group’s signature harmonies and frontwoman Shana Cleveland’s knack for writing songs that make your mind and soul evolve in sound.

17. Måneskin

The heavy rockers released a new song for the Elvis film. The new track, “If I Can Dream,” is a slower, more thoughtful song from the normally heavy international band. But it’s a welcome, nuanced departure from the movie soundtrack. Check out the new track below.

18. Black Eyed Peas

The famous hip-hop group released its latest single on Friday, “Don’t You Worry,” which also features the pop star Shakira and artist David Guetta. The uplifting song features an accompanying music video with a spaceship. Check out the new song and new vid here below.

Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC