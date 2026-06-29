Beach Boys Co-Founder Is Selling a “Piece of American Music History” for $43 Million

For dedicated fans, there is no price they aren’t willing to pay to own a piece of their favorite artists. Over the years, fans have paid thousands for memorabilia, instruments, and even clothing for iconic singers. Well, for fans of the Beach Boys, they have a chance to own more than a piece as Mike Love decided to place his home above Lake Tahoe for sale. And given the career Love enjoyed with The Beach Boys, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer knew the estate was more than just another lakefront mansion. But what does it cost?

Before getting to the numbers, the mansion sits on 2.5 acres that overlook Lake Tahoe. The house itself is 19,000 square feet. The six acres surrounding the house were placed under conservation to help preserve Love’s privacy. As for the inside, it featured 10 bedrooms, a lake view deck, a main suite with a fireplace and a coffee bar, a chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar, a tasting room, a gym, a steam room, a jacuzzi, a pool, and also a private cinema.

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Wanting every guest to feel right at home, eight of the bedrooms included a private balcony. Add that to the main floor, which consists of a great room, and the house offers every luxury imaginable. And according to the listing, “What is offered here is the chance to own a piece of American music history, set above one of the world’s most celebrated lakes.”

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Mike Love’s House Comes With A Heavy Price

Now, what about the price? Zillow listed it at $43 million. More than most are willing to spend, Zillow labeled it the fourth-most-expensive property on its site. But no matter the price, Love saw it as a piece of the Beach Boys.

Living in the mansion for over four decades, Love made sure the property was built with a recording studio. That studio also faced Lake Tahoe. “This is where the work happened, where songs took form, where a significant chapter of American music was created. The good vibrations of that history are still present here.”

While the equipment has been moved, the area that once housed the studio remains, allowing the next owners to stand in the same space where Love helped shape some of his legacy.

With a price tag of $43 million, the estate won’t fit every budget. But for the right buyer, it offers a rare chance to own more than a home – but a piece of music history.

(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)