Behind the Meaning of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Holiday Love Song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton cemented their power couple status by sharing a Christmas song together in 2017. The playful tune “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” marries the best of Stefani’s pop melodies and Shelton’s country twang.

Behind the Meaning

Christmas songs are meant to be blithe affairs. That being said, there isn’t anything too deep to dissect in this song; nevertheless, it’s fun to look through these lyrics for references to Stefani and Shelton’s relationship.

I want to thank the storm that brought the snow

Thanks to the string of lights that make it glow

But I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

Stefani and Shelton met while being coaches on The Voice. Though they’re an unlikely pair, the world fell in love with the idea of the two musicians being together. The lyrics to this song make nods to their surprising yet bolstering relationship.

In the lines above, Shelton sings about how Stefani’s company ushers in a sense of Christmas cheer. It’s pretty standard holiday fair, but made special by the duet partners’ story.

The chorus is wear it gets really touching. Thought I was done for, thought that love had died / But you came along, I swear you saved my life, the lyrics read. Given that both Stefani and Shelton were married prior to their relationship, these lyrics feel particularly honest.

Without the references to Christmas, this song could stand on its own as a powerful pop ode to their love. Mentions of sweet gingerbread and molasses set it in a particular time and place.

My heart skipped and I reacted

Can’t believe that this is happening

Like a present sent from God

Sleigh bells singing Hallelujah

They both issue a “thank you” to a higher power for bringing them together. Their devotion and happiness are readily apparent.

