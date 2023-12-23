Jelly Roll Makes Bold Prediction on Future of Country Music: “Save This Comment”

Thanks to singles like “Need a Favor” and “Son of a Sinner”, Jelly Roll found himself at the center of country music with the singer receiving numerous awards and even being nominated for two Grammys. With 2023 being a year that saw the singer rise to stardom, it seems to be just the beginning for the star. While some considered the songwriter not country enough, Jelly Roll recently hinted at what the future of country music might look like and how many of the artists of today will help bring a new era to the genre.

As 2023 comes to a close, Jelly Roll is taking time to look back on the spectacular year he had as he walked away with the CMA New Artist of the Year Award. But that is just the start as he shared some insight into what 2024 will hold. Sharing his thoughts on his Instagram story, he wrote, “Country musics best day are still ahead – to many great songs coming out of Nashville. It’s going to be a big 2024.”

Making such a bold statement, fans wanted to know more, and given Jelly Roll’s generosity, he didn’t leave them wondering. He added, “In fact, I predict country artist will bridge the gap between rock, pop, and hip hop next year. Big cross over collabs.” Besides making his prediction known, the singer was so confident in his statement, that he ended his comment with, “Save this comment.”

Jelly Roll Celebrating New Year’s With Special Performance

With Jelly Roll a top performer in country music, many wondered what he knew about the coming year and which collaborations he was talking about. Not giving away too many details about 2024, stars like Post Malone shared their love for the genre. Malone not only performed at the 2023 CMA Awards, but he is scheduled to sing at Stagecoach with other artists like Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Kid Rock.

Before Jelly Roll enters 2024, he will end the year with one last performance during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024. The singer canceled her recent appearance on the season finale of The Voice after falling ill. He apologized for canceling, writing, “I’m sorry if I have disappointed anyone— if there was even a slight chance I could perform I would be on that stage tonight. The Voice has been kind enough to have me back in May next year and I look forward to giving y’all the best performance of my life. Thank y’all for all of your love and support!”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 airs live on Sunday, Dec. 31 on ABC. Coverage starts at 8:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)