In 2023, Dolly Parton teamed up with Christian artist Blessing Offor for “Somebody’s Child.” The heartfelt ballad seeks to bring people together amid a divisive world. Uncover the meaning behind this duet, below.

Behind the Meaning of “Somebody’s Child” by Dolly Parton and Blessing Offor

Do you remember dreaming?

Do you remember home?

Do you remember feelin’

Like you were not alone?

According to Offor, he penned this song as an attempt to find common ground with his fellow humans. In a world that can often be divisive, Offor strives to bring people together with this song. While the lyrics are deeply unifying, it’s hard to deny the connective powers of Parton.

“We’re all ‘somebody’s child,'” Offor said in a statement about the song. “It’s such a simple concept, but I hope it’s the beginning of us all realizing that there’s always a point of empathy, there’s always common ground if we want to find it. And there’s no better embodiment of finding common ground, finding relatability, than Dolly Parton. I’m so honored and humbled to have her on this project.”

Throughout the verses, Offor and Parton list the mutual feelings all humans experience: the feeling of dreaming, the sense of home, and feeling connected to other people for example. In the chorus, they reach the kicker of the song. They ask the unifying question, “Aren’t we all somebody’s child?”

When you boil humanity down to that idea, the gaps between us begin to close–at least that’s Offor and Parton’s hope for this song. Check out the song, below.

We’re all somebody’s baby

We’re all somebody’s child

We’re all some kinda crazy

We’re all some kinda wisе

We’re all full of amazing

We’rе all flirting with lies

We’re all somebody’s heartache

Somebody’s can’t wait, somebody’s why

