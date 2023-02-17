Belinda Carlisle Maps Out Decades Summer Tour Across the U.S.

Go-Go’s alum Belinda Carlisle has announced a summer of traversing North America for her career-spanning Decades Tour.
The Grammy-nominated Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will traipse across the U.S., taking on stages across the country beginning on July 1 in Peachtree City, Georgia, before winding down in her hometown of Los Angeles, California, on August 27.
“I’m halfway through my ‘Decades’ UK tour as I write this and I’m having the best time playing these songs from my back catalogue for all my fans,” Carlisle shared in a statement. “I can’t wait to come and do the same thing across the US this summer and I really hope to see some of you there.”
Her excitement has been echoed in several of her social media posts, chronicling her recent stint in the United Kingdom. “I have to say I’m having the time of my life on this tour,” she wrote in the below Instagram post. “I think the joy is obvious in this photo…”
Carlisle, alongside fellow musical icons Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry, recently released the single, “Gonna Be You,” for the upcoming film, 80 For Brady.
Most of the tickets for her Decades tour are on sale now. See a list of recently announced dates below. More shows will be announced in the coming weeks.
2023 Tour Dates
Jul. 1 – Peachtree City, GA @ Fred Amphitheatre
Jul. 6 – Sheboygan, WI @ Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts
Jul. 9 – Skokie, IL @ North Shore Center for the Performing Arts
Jul. 11 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Centre at the Heights
Jul. 14 – Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
Jul. 15 – Cohasset, MA @ South Shore Music Circus
Jul. 17 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
Jul. 18 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
Aug. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
Aug. 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Aug. 24 – Ojai, CA @ Libbey Bowl
Aug. 26 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Aug. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
