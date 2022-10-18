Belle and Sebastian Announce 2023 North American Tour

Scottish indie pop band Belle and Sebastian are embarking on a month-long tour of North America beginning next spring.

The Glasgow-formed group—consisting of Stuart Murdoch, Stevie Jackson, Sarah Martin, Chris Geddes, Richard Colburn, and Bobby Kildea—will close out this year with an extensive trek across the United Kingdom and Europe. Kicking off their tour on the other side of the Atlantic in April 2023, the band will perform a smattering of Mexico dates before zig-zagging across the United States into Canada and back again. Their 20-date run will come to an end in mid-May in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The group’s eleventh studio album, A Bit of Previous, was released early this summer. The record is “nothing less than another outstanding example of the precocious pop that’s become their stock in trade,” reads a review by American Songwriter, adding each song “provides the perfect means of pumping up a playlist.”

Check out one of their latest songs, “Talk to Me, Talk to Me,” from the album.

April 24 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Theatre Diana

April 25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Metropolitan Theatre

April 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

April 29 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

April 30 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre

May 2 – Toronto, Ontario – History

May 3 – Ottawa, Ontario – Bronson Centre

May 4 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

May 5 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre

May 6 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

May 8 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson

May 9 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

May 10 – Richmond, VA – The National

May 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

May 13 – St. Augustine, FL – Backyard at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

May 15 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing

May 17 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

May 18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 19 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Brewery (Outdoor)

Photo by Hollie Fernando / Matador Records