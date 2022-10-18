Belle and Sebastian Announce 2023 North American Tour

Scottish indie pop band Belle and Sebastian are embarking on a month-long tour of North America beginning next spring.
The Glasgow-formed group—consisting of Stuart Murdoch, Stevie Jackson, Sarah Martin, Chris Geddes, Richard Colburn, and Bobby Kildea—will close out this year with an extensive trek across the United Kingdom and Europe. Kicking off their tour on the other side of the Atlantic in April 2023, the band will perform a smattering of Mexico dates before zig-zagging across the United States into Canada and back again. Their 20-date run will come to an end in mid-May in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
The group’s eleventh studio album, A Bit of Previous, was released early this summer. The record is “nothing less than another outstanding example of the precocious pop that’s become their stock in trade,” reads a review by American Songwriter, adding each song “provides the perfect means of pumping up a playlist.”
Check out one of their latest songs, “Talk to Me, Talk to Me,” from the album.
Tour Dates:
April 24 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Theatre Diana
April 25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Metropolitan Theatre
April 28 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall
April 29 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
April 30 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre
May 2 – Toronto, Ontario – History
May 3 – Ottawa, Ontario – Bronson Centre
May 4 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
May 5 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre
May 6 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
May 8 – Hudson, NY – Basilica Hudson
May 9 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
May 10 – Richmond, VA – The National
May 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
May 13 – St. Augustine, FL – Backyard at St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
May 15 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Landing
May 17 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
May 18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
May 19 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Brewery (Outdoor)
Photo by Hollie Fernando / Matador Records