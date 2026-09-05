Beloved Rock Band Cancels Concert After Worker Is Killed in Tragic Tour Bus Accident

The English rock band Squeeze called off their Vienna, Virginia, show on Thursday following a fatal incident.

A man working on a tour bus was crushed by the vehicle when a supporting apparatus failed. He was underneath the bus, and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Fox 5 DC.

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Police were called to 1551 Trap Road in Vienna around 5 p.m. Squeeze was scheduled to play around 7:30.

Both the band Squeeze and the venue announced via press release and that the show had been canceled.

“Squeeze are deeply saddened and shocked by an incident that occurred at the venue earlier today, which resulted in the loss of a life,” the band shared, according to Rolling Stone. “After discussions with the venue and the relevant authorities, the decision was made to cancel this evening’s performance. We will work with the promoter and venue regarding the possibility of rescheduling the show and will communicate further information to ticket holders as soon as it is available. Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragic event.”

The venue shared: “There was an accident involving a member of the community at Wolf Trap National Park today, tragically resulting in a loss of life. Out of respect, tonight’s show has been canceled.”

Squeeze North American Tour

For those who don’t know the band Squeeze, allow me to introduce you. The group has been actively making music off and on since the 70s. They’re Known for UK top ten hits like “Cool for Cats” and “Up the Junction”. A fun fact about them: the band has had over thirty different band members over the past several decades.

Right now, the band is on a 27-date North America tour, promoting their album Trixies, which came out in March. The album was originally recorded back in 1974, but songwriter and band member Chris Difford tells Louder that “It’s exactly the right time for it to see the light of day.”

The tour boasts venues like The Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall, and promises that “Squeeze will be bringing 53 years of hits, deep cuts, and of course new album Trixies to audiences across the country.”

Photo by: Jim Dyson/Getty Images