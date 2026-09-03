No Lies Detected: Kelly Clarkson Crowned the “Greatest Vocalist of This Generation” After Final Kellyoke Performance Takes Over the Internet

On Monday, Kelly Clarkson took the stage one last time on her talk show. Wanting to celebrate the history of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the hitmaker did the only thing she knew how – perform. For any fan of Clarkson, they know her Kellyoke segment was a highlight of the show. Taking some of the biggest songs in music and giving them that Kelly treatment, Clarkson proved time and time again that she was a special kind of talent. And when stepping up to the mic, she produced a stunning cover of “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters.

Emotions were high on the final episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. But not wanting her last time on set to be sad, she called on the house group, My Band Y’all, to give fans one last memorable performance. And the result was nothing short of spectacular as she effortlessly climbed through the song’s high notes, putting every ounce of her signature vocals on display.

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This is legitimately the most impressive live vocal performance since Mariah Carey was a baby who hadn’t blown her voice out. I would have bet Golden was unsingable, or at least unsingable by any household name https://t.co/QxgvkMY0B3 — Charles H (@chibichazoo) September 2, 2026

With the video quickly gaining millions of views, fans were completely mesmerized by the range the singer possessed. “Ok so this GenXer who voted every single week for Kelly Clarkson cannot believe she has lived to see the day when The American Idol is singing Korean words with her whole body. I am shaking.” Another person added, “Her secret weapon other than her crazy range and tone is her classical training.”

I’ve been saying this for 20 years and now we have definitive proof: Kelly Clarkson is the greatest vocalist of this generation, and quite possibly in the history of recorded music. https://t.co/LYXMn2zKMf — Ramon P. Wolf, Esq. (@Dallas_DILF) September 2, 2026

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s Future on ‘The Voice’ Has Been Sealed]

What Is Next For Kelly Clarkson

For Clarkson, it was fitting that her last performance would go viral. And it might not have been a mistake. When posting the video on Instagram, the singer wrote in the caption, “The most requested Kellyoke EVER!!! Golden from KPop Demon Hunters.”

Thanks to the success of KPop Demon Hunters, “Golden” had already become a phenomenon long before Clarkson stepped behind the mic. Given the song’s soaring vocals and growing popularity, it seemed almost destined to eventually receive the Kellyoke treatment.

As for what was next for Clarkson, she promised that her exit wasn’t a goodbye. “This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on ‘The Voice’ from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.”

Ready to enter a new chapter in her career, fans could do nothing more than wait to see what Clarkson had planned next. But no matter what – they could expect nothing less than the powerhouse vocals that made her the original American Idol.

(Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)