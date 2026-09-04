AC/DC Concert in Jeopardy After Stadium Suffers Major Storm Damage

Currently on their Power Up tour, AC/DC spent the last few years entertaining fans all over the world. Throughout their concert, the band offered fans a plethora of hit songs like “Back in Black,” “Thunderstruck,” and “Shoot to Thrill.” Having already performed in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Mexico, the famed rock band hoped to take the stage in Toronto for an unforgettable evening. But sadly, that concert might not happen after a major storm ripped through Rogers Stadium.

For now, AC/DC is still set to take over the city in a few weeks. But according to a statement from Live Nation, the concert might not happen due to safety concerns. “As a result of yesterday’s extreme weather, Rogers Stadium sustained significant damage. As always, the safety of our employees and on-site contractors is our top priority. Fortunately, no one was injured during the extreme weather event. We are currently assessing the extent of the damage and will provide further information as it becomes available.”

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According to the Toronto Star, Rogers Stadium wasn’t the only victim of the raging storm. The surrounding area already took a beating thanks to the debris from the venue. Recalling what it was like to watch the storm, one resident insisted, “It was sunny one minute, then the next it turned pitch black and the air got really calm. All of a sudden it started raining sideways, so I made sure everybody got inside.”

[RELATED: AC/DC’s Stevie Young Rushed to Hospital After Concert]

Fans Call For Rogers Stadium To Be Torn Down Before AC/DC

Another individual recounted the streets being completely flooded. “They were golf ball-like ice cubes, and the streets were completely flooded.”

Some fans wanted the city to use the destruction as an opportunity to replace the entire stadium. “Rogers never should have built an open stadium. The Rogers Centre is better equipped for stuff like this. I’m in favour of tearing this monstrosity down. How about you?”

For both AC/DC and Rogers Stadium, the future remained uncertain. But with the concert still weeks away, fans could only hope the damage was repairable and the band would still get the chance to bring a little “Thunderstruck” to Toronto.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)