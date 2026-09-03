“Everything Is a Disaster”: Sammy Hagar Asks for Prayers as Hurricane Impacts His Mexico Club

Sammy Hagar is asking for prayers. The rocker recently took to Instagram to share that the impacts of Hurricane Marie had arrived in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which is home to his club, Cabo Wabo Cantina.

Hagar posted a video of the situation. In the clip, rain is falling heavily, with water pooling so high that it’s nearly covering cars’ tires.

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“Prayers for #cabo,” Hagar wrote. “This is two hours ago downtown. The @cabowabocantinacabo closed earlier and sent all the employees home to their families.”

“It may be a couple days before we can get things cleaned up and open the doors again,” he added. “[My business partner] Jorge [Viaña] is giving me updates which I will share with you if anything changes.”

Later, in the comments section of his post, Hagar provided a grim update.

“Unfortunately, no reports or video from Cabo,” he said. “The last I heard from Jorge was ‘everything is a disaster.’ Waiting on the mayor Of Cabo to make a statement.”

According to the Latin American Post, as of 9 a.m. local time, sustained winds were reaching more than 68 miles per hour, with gusts up to 86 mph. The tropical storm strengthened to a hurricane later in the day.

While the weather event didn’t directly hit Cabo San Lucas, its impacts were still expected to be felt heavily.

Sammy Hagar Speaks Out About His Love for Cabo

Speaking to Destino Magazine in 2022, Hagar opened up about how he came to love Cabo San Lucas.

“I saw a picture of palm trees, the ocean and desert; all the things I love, and discovered that it was Cabo,” he said. “My icon, Keith Richards, got married in Cabo in 1983 and when my wife and I came down, it was love at first sight. There were dirt roads and palapas, almost no hotels or condos, few flights, no telephones or newspapers and very few people. I loved it.”

“I came for my birthday and during holiday breaks. We stayed at the Twin Dolphin Hotel and I became friends with Jorge Viaña, who worked at the desk and later became my partner,” Hagar added. “We found a site for the future Cabo Wabo.”

Photo by Steve Thorne/Redferns