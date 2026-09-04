Iconic Music Awards Show Is Returning After a Three-Year Hiatus—and Making Its CBS Debut

Wanting to highlight the achievements of the African-American community within the music industry, the Soul Train Music Awards celebrated icons like Stevie Wonder, Prince, and Smokey Robinson. But sadly, the production went on hiatus, leaving the awards absent for the last few years. Not knowing what the future held for the awards, fans rejoiced when BET announced that the awards would make its triumphant return before the end of the year.

Nothing short of a historic moment for the Soul Train Music Awards, producers made sure the night would be unforgettable. Besides celebrating its return, the ceremony will be held in Chicago. Chicago just happened to be the city that helped Don Cornelius launch Soul Train 50 years ago.

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Excited to bring the Soul Train Music Awards back, BET President Louis Carr said, “As a Chicago native, I’m proud to bring the Soul Train Awards back to the city where it all originated. Coming off a landmark year for BET, this return reaffirms what we do best: bringing our community together around the culture, and connecting the artists who built this sound to the ones carrying it forward.”

[RELATED: Here’s Why the Soul Train and Hip Hop Awards Were Actually Shelved by BET]

Spotify Ready To Welcome The Soul Train Music Awards To A New Era

The Soul Train Music Awards were more than BET. The network also collaborated with Spotify as a streaming partner. Spotify’s Kimmy Summer admitted, “Soul Train has always represented more than music. It’s been a cultural force, giving artists a platform to shape sound, style and culture for generations.”

Not wanting to preserve that culture, Spotify and BET hope to expand it. “As the genre continues to evolve, Spotify can continue to create meaningful opportunities for a new generation of listeners to discover the music and artists who came before them, while embracing the voices defining what’s next. It’s about keeping that spirit of discovery alive and connecting fans with the full story of R&B and soul.”

With producers expected to announce presenters, performers, and the host in the coming weeks, the 2026 Soul Train Music Awards will air on November 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on BET HER, VH1, MTV2, and for the first time, CBS. Don’t miss the Soul Train Music Awards as the iconic celebration returns to where it all started.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)