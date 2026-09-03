‘American Idol’ Standout Arrested Following Alleged Incident at Target

Antonella Barba is facing a theft charge. Nearly two decades after she made the Top 16 on season six of American Idol, the singer has been arrested in New Jersey.

Barba was charged with shoplifting at a New Jersey target, according to NJ.com. The outlet reported that Barba is accused of stealing and concealing merchandise valued at less than $200.

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On the afternoon of Aug. 10, Target’s loss-prevention employees reviewed security footage that allegedly showed Barba concealing merchandise in a bag while going in and out of a fitting room and a restroom, the outlet reported.

Police approached Barba as she was exiting the store and allegedly found stolen items in her bag, per the outlet.

Barba, who pleaded not guilty, is next due in court on Nov. 18, according to the outlet. She has yet to speak out about the charge.

This isn’t Barba’s first brush with the law. According to the New York Post, Barba was charged with two shoplifting-related misdemeanors in 2010. S

he later served three years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute. Then, in 2025, she was arrested on a domestic violence charge involving her former partner.

What to Know About Season 25 of American Idol

Barba’s news comes just as American Idol is beginning the audition process for its upcoming 25th season.

The nationwide “Idol Across America” search gives hopefuls the opportunity to showcase their talents face-to-face with an American Idol produce for a chance to proceed to the judge auditions.

Contenders will also be allowed to audition during open-call dates, and auditions will be open worldwide to all those eligible.

As for who the host and judges will be for season 25, that information has yet to be announced.

Ryan Seacrest has hosted the series since its 2002 premiere. Meanwhile, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry joined the show with Luke Bryan in 2018. When Perry departed the series after season 22 in 2024, Carrie Underwood stepped into the role.

Bryan, Richie, and Underwood have served on Idol‘s judging panel ever since. Season 25 of American Idol is slated to premiere next year on ABC.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

