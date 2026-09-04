KISS Just Landed Their Highest-Charting Album in More Than a Decade—and It Was Recorded in 1976

On August 20, 1976, KISS stood backstage at the Anaheim Stadium. At the time, the group looked out at the crowd that consisted of more than 42,000 fans. It was the largest audience for a KISS concert. Part of KISS’ The Spirit of ‘76 Tour, the concert became a crucial moment in the group’s history. And now, wanting to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that famed concert, the band not only released a live record of the show, but also achieved its highest mark on the Top Album Sales chart in more than a decade.

KISS might have walked off the stage one last time at Madison Square Garden in 2023, but the band continued to leave its mark. Although KISS Destroys Anaheim ‘76 took place decades ago, it helped the icons climb the charts once again. According to the recent Billboard list, KISS Destroys Anaheim ‘76 landed at No. 8 on the Top Albums Sales chart.

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The last time KISS soared into the Top 10 was back in 2012 when they released their final studio album, Monster. It peaked at No. 3 on the charts. Besides celebrating a historic KISS moment, the album included hits like “Detroit Rock City, “Rock and Roll All Nite,” and “Strutter.”

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Gene Simmons Admits KISS Concert Wasn’t Supposed To Be Recorded

Recalling that moment, Gene Simmons never forgot how quickly stardom launched them to the global stage. “Each of us was making $75 a week. Within a year and a half, or so, we found ourselves headlining Anaheim Stadium, and when you’re in the middle of the eye of the hurricane, all the swirling winds around you go by almost unnoticed.” He added, “Here you’ve had a full stadium of fans, and it seemed like it all happened literally overnight, and it made no sense.”

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But no matter what, KISS took the stage and the result became part of music history. And thanks to icons like Simmons, a new generation got the chance to be part of that special night. “It was never intended to be released live, but management filmed and recorded it because it was our first time up at bat playing a stadium. If you were too young to be born when it happened, you can be there because the audience is as much a part of this as a performance.”

What started as a milestone for KISS in 1976 became another milestone five decades later. With KISS Destroys Anaheim ‘76 cracking the Top 10, the band proved its past was crucial to its future.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)