College Football Is So Back: Louisiana’s Own Lainey Wilson Rocks “Comin’ to Your City” With LSU’s Marching Band Ahead of Clemson Showdown

On Saturday, country music star Lainey Wilson left crowds wanting more after her performance ahead of the much-anticipated LSU-Clemson game. The Grammy Award winner, who is slated as ESPN College Gameday‘s first celebrity guest of the season this year, kicked the show off with a rousing live rendition of “Comin’ To Your City” with LSU’s marching band.

LET'S GO 🐯@laineywilson and the LSU marching band have the GameDay crowd ready for Week 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jRLJpGM1yb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 5, 2026

On Thursday, Wilson revealed to The Pat McAfee Show that she was thrilled to be going back to her home state for college football season. Naturally, she herself has memories attached to LSU football.

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“First of all, I’m just fired up to go back home,” she shared. “I cannot tell you the amount of fun that I have had at LSU football games. So, we are planning on just letting it all hang out because that’s what Louisiana folks like to do. So, I’m just I’m fired up. I mean, it’s just, it’s a good time of the year, you know?”

Saturday marked the first game of the season for both LSU and Clemson, and the first home game of the season for LSU. I mean, honestly, what better way to kick off the season than with a performance from a Louisiana native?

Lainey Wilson’s Had a Busy Year So Far

The year 2026 has been a busy one for Wilson. Firstly, the singer got married in May to her longtime fiancé, Duck Hodges. She also solo-hosted the CMA Awards for the first time in November.

For Wilson, getting to do the honor that only two other women (Reba and Dolly Parton) have done before her was nothing short of a huge win.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” she shared ahead of the award show. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

In addition to her solo hosting debut, Wilson has also taken on a couple of other first-time roles this year. In March, she made her feature film debut in Colleen Hoover’s Reminders of Him. Then, in August, she made a guest appearance in the Netflix sitcom Leann, as the role of Leann’s cousin, Jessie.

Seeing as 2026 is barely halfway over, we can only imagine what more Wilson has got in store for fans in the coming months.

Photo by: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images