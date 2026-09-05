Fans Are Carried Out of Garth Brooks’ Secret Show in Denver Due to Heat Exhaustion

On Thursday evening, Garth Brooks took the stage at The Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado. Only, for this performance, the country star went under the pseudonym Yukon Jack – a name his fans haven’t heard in over 30 years.

Upon discovering that the Yukon show was actually a Garth Brooks show, over 2,000 fans rushed to the venue. It seems like Brooks’ plan worked flawlessly. However, one small dilemma was raised. In Denver, it was over 90 degrees. For a packed venue, that kind of heat can definitely be a problem.

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🥵 Garth Brooks: Insane videos show fans carried out due to scorching heat. pic.twitter.com/oSCZBOJkwx — TMZ (@TMZ) September 4, 2026

Videos from the night show concertgoers being carried out of the venue. Brooks also apparently stopped the show twice because people needed medical attention.

According to TMZ, the Adams County Fire Rescue helped around 25-30 people for heat-related illnesses. Three people were also transported to the hospital due to heat exhaustion.

The Significance of Yukon Jack

So, what does the whole Yukon Jack situation have to do with anything? And how did fans know that Yukon was actually Brooks?

Currently, Brooks is on his Blame It All On My Roots Tour, for which he has four shows scheduled for this weekend at Ball Stadium in Denver. Yukon’s show at The Grizzly Rose lined up a little too perfectly, timing-wise. Close fans of Brooks likely knew this also isn’t the first time he’s used the alternate name. In 1993, Brooks also used Yukon Jack for a Clovis, New Mexico show, ahead of his singing of the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

In a press release, the “Friends In Low Places” singer recalled the night in detail.

“We hadn’t played a bar in a long time at that point. We wanted to get back to how that felt,” he shared. “By the time we finished, the place was full of people who just came from their houses — wet hair, pajama tops, etc. There was one pay phone in the place, and people were lined up to use it.”

“Playing honky-tonks ALWAYS reminds me that is where Garth music came from, and where it belongs,” he added.

Photo by: Jason Kempin/Getty Images