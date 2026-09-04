Tim McGraw’s Heartwarming Gesture Leaves Young Fan With the Ultimate Keepsake

The inspiration behind Tim McGraw’s Pawn Shop Guitar Tour was more than just being a cool name. The singer hoped to use his time on the road to inspire the next generation. That’s when he had an idea. During the tour, he would stop by a pawn shop in each city, buy a guitar, and give it away during his concert. To make it even better, the country singer was sure to add value to the gift by signing it. But McGraw found himself handing over more than a guitar at his recent concert when he met a young fan named Finn.

Sharing the special moment on Instagram, the video showed Finn being moved to the front as McGraw welcomed him. Handing the mic over, the young boy wasted no time showcasing his own talents when singing a few verses of “Where the Green Grass Grows.” That was more than enough to get the crowd excited. But before McGraw took the mic back, Finn had one last thing to say. “I know you are best friends with Luke Combs.”

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Laughing, McGraw noted that Combs was a great person. And it was at that moment that the country singer believed that Combs could help inspire the kid. “So if this was Luke talking to you and he asked you if you promised to learn the guitar, would you say yes?”

[RELATED: Concertgoer Complains After Tim McGraw Posts a Video She Took of His Onstage Tumble]

Young Fan Keeps His Promise To Tim McGraw And Luke Combs

Making a promise to McGraw was no easy task, but Finn was more than ready for the challenge as he agreed. Handing over the guitar, the singer said, “Here you go. And thank you to Luke Combs for getting this guy to play this guitar. Have fun, Finn.”

With the video gaining over 46,000 likes, it didn’t take long before Combs learned about Finn. Jumping to the comments, he wrote, “HELL YEAH.”

Wanting to give an update on Finn, his mother commented, “Finn’s momma here! AS IF LAST NIGHT COULDN’T HAVE BEEN ANY BETTER THANK YOU SO MUCH! This was amazing. Finn’s first concert ever was Luke Combs! You made Finn’s night! He hasn’t stopped singing ‘Where The Green Grass Grows’ since!”

And for those wondering what Finn thought, his mother concluded, “‘Luke was 1000% awesome and Tim was 1000% awesome.’ This has been the COOLEST experience of his life!”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)